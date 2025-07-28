Israel warns Khamenei of 'personal harm' if Iranian threats continue

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz has issued a direct warning to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, threatening "personal harm" if Tehran continues to threaten the Jewish state.

Khamenei threatened

Speaking from Ramon Air Force Base in southern Israel, Katz said, “I want to send a clear message from here to dictator Khamenei: If you continue to threaten Israel, our long arm will reach Tehran again with even greater power — and this time personally to you too.”

This public statement by Katz, as reported by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, comes just over a month after a fragile ceasefire ended a 12-day war between the two countries.

Katz added, “Do not threaten us, lest you be harmed.”

There was no immediate comment from Iranian authorities on the Israeli threat.

Katz thanks Israeli Air Force

Alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Katz praised the Israeli Air Force for its role in Operation Rising Lion, which began on 13 June.

The campaign targeted Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure.

“Thank you for the incredible work you did in Operation Rising Lion, when you opened the skies to Tehran and removed threats of annihilation,” Katz praised the air force personnel.

'Marked' by Israeli forces

In response to Israel’s strikes, Iran launched Operation True Promise 3, sparking a 12-day war, which involved missile and drone attacks.

The United States also entered the conflict, bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities. The war, which lasted from June 13 to June 25, ended with a ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump.

During the conflict, Trump claimed the US was aware of Khamenei’s location and, according to American officials, he vetoed an Israeli plan to assassinate the Iranian leader.

Following the ceasefire, Katz confirmed that Khamenei had been “marked” for assassination by Israeli forces but had managed to avoid being targeted by going underground.