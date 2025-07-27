Israel intercepts ship Handala carrying aid to Gaza; detains 21 activists, journalists

Israeli forces on Saturday (July 26) night stormed the Gaza-bound ship, Handala, that was carrying aid for starving Palestinians and detained 21 international activists and journalists besides seizing all cargo, including baby formula, food, and medicine.

‘Violently intercepted’

Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which operates Handala, told AP on Sunday (July 27) that the Israeli military “violently intercepted” the ship in international waters about 40 nautical miles from Gaza, cutting the cameras and communication, just before midnight on Saturday.

Also read: No room for corpses: Israel’s Himalayan sins in Gaza touch a new low



“All cargo was non-military, civilian, and intended for direct distribution to a population facing deliberate starvation and medical collapse under Israel's illegal blockade," the group said in a statement.

Israel confirms interception

The Israeli military is yet to comment on the development. Israel's Foreign Ministry posted on X early on Sunday that the Navy stopped the vessel and was bringing it to shore.

“The vessel is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. All passengers are safe,” the statement said, adding, “Unauthorised attempts to breach the blockade are dangerous, unlawful, and undermine ongoing humanitarian efforts.”

The Handala, has, on numerous occasions, tried to break Israel’s blockade on Gaza through sea and deliver aid to Palestinians living in the region.

Also read: What happened to Palestine’s once-vibrant nonviolent resistance?



It was the second ship operated by the coalition that Israel has prevented in recent months from delivering aid to Gaza, where food experts have for months warned of the risk of famine. Activist Greta Thunberg was among 12 activists on board the ship Madleen when it was seized by the Israeli military in June.

Hunger deaths at 127

Handala’s interception comes as Israel faces mounting international criticism over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, with concern growing over rising hunger in the territory amid Israeli restrictions on aid. Authorities in Gaza peg the total number of deaths due to hunger at 127 including 85 children since the war broke out, according to an Al Jazeera report.

Also read: Malnutrition in Gaza doubles as toll from Israeli strikes rises to 58,400



The report said at least 42 of the 71 Palestinians killed in Gaza by Israeli forces on Saturday were starving and were seeking food aid.

Even though the Israeli government has said that it will allow “humanitarian pauses” in some parts of Gaza, and has reportedly dropped a small quantity of food aid in northern Gaza, experts, including UN officials and humanitarian groups, have called it an “inefficient”, “costly” and “dangerous” plan.

Rights group demands release of detainees

A regional human rights group, Adalah, said the raid on Handala violated international law. It demanded the immediate release of the 21 activists, including lawmakers and human rights campaigners, from 10 countries.

“The flotilla never entered Israeli territorial waters, nor was it intended to do so; it was headed toward the territorial waters of the State of Palestine, as recognised under international law," Adalah said in a statement. “Israel has no legal jurisdiction or authority over the international waters in which the vessel was sailing.”

Also read: As Gaza atrocities escalate, 2 starkly contrasting developments emerge



Adalah demanded immediate disclosure of the activists' location and legal status.

Lawmaker Nicola Fratoianni, of a left-wing environmentalist party, called on the Italian government to ensure the safety of the two Italians on board.

Also on board were seven US citizens, including a human rights attorney, a Jewish US war veteran and a Jewish-American activist, according to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.