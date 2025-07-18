The Gaza Strip lies in ruins after 15 months of continuous Israeli strikes, with nearly 55,000 lives lost since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack. Amid the devastation, one crucial question has gone unanswered: What happened to Palestine’s once-vibrant nonviolent resistance?

While violent acts from Hamas and others dominate headlines, the story of peaceful protest — of dairy cows, tax boycotts, and mass civil disobedience — has largely disappeared. This episode of Worldly-Wise by The Federal's Consulting Editor K S Dakshina Murthy revisits that path not taken.

Roots of peaceful protest

Before the Six-Day War of 1967, Palestinian resistance was predominantly nonviolent. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr., early activists organised marches, civil disobedience, and peaceful protests. Their goal was simple — resist Israeli occupation without resorting to violence.

However, the emergence of armed resistance in the 1970s and 1980s, particularly with the rise of Hamas, gradually overshadowed nonviolent voices.

“Israel viewed nonviolent protests as more dangerous,” Murthy notes, “and came down heavily on them.”

The cow that threatened a state

In 1988, during the First Intifada, residents of Beit Sahour in the West Bank attempted a radical act of independence: starting a dairy farm with 18 cows bought from an Israeli settlement. They hoped to reduce dependence on Israeli products.

The Israeli military saw this peaceful resistance as a threat to national security. Troops were sent in to shut down the dairy. The absurdity of the situation was captured in the acclaimed documentary The Wanted 18 by filmmakers Amer Shomali and Paul Cowan.

“The cows were hidden, but eventually Israel found them and ended the operation,” Murthy explains. “They called the cows a threat to Israeli national security.”

First Intifada’s global impact

The First Intifada (1987-1993) was largely peaceful in its early years. Palestinians boycotted Israeli goods, refused to pay taxes, and held massive demonstrations. This caught global attention and shifted perceptions.

“Israel, once seen as David, now appeared Goliath, while Palestinians became David,” Murthy says.

The uprising culminated in the 1993 Oslo Accords, which aimed to establish a Palestinian state. But the accords failed to deliver, leading to disillusionment and further division within Palestinian society.

Violence returns with second intifada

In 2000, a second Intifada broke out after Israeli leader Ariel Sharon visited the Haram al-Sharif, a site sacred to Muslims. Though it began with peaceful protests, violence escalated rapidly.

Some Palestinian factions adopted suicide bombings, prompting Israel to respond with helicopters, tanks, missiles, and mass arrests. By 2005, over 3,200 Palestinians and 950 Israelis had died.

“Israel did not tone down its response even to nonviolent protests,” says Murthy. He cites the case of Abdullah Abu Rahme, jailed in 2010 for participating in peaceful protests.

The rise of the BDS movement

Although the momentum for nonviolent protest waned after 2005, the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement emerged as a global offshoot. It calls for peaceful pressure on Israel through economic means.

Israel responded with strict anti-boycott laws, and 37 US states followed suit, penalising residents or companies supporting BDS. Despite this, the movement continues, though its visibility fluctuates.

Legacy and shifting perceptions

The nonviolent resistance helped spotlight the Israeli occupation and distinguish criticism of Israeli policy from antisemitism. It built international empathy and pressured Israel diplomatically.

But this approach suffered a major setback after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack. The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, launched a massive offensive on Gaza, reigniting the cycle of violence.

“When the assault stops, a fresh assessment will be needed,” concludes Murthy. “What will be left of Palestinian resistance — and can nonviolence ever rise again?”

