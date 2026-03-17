Israel claims Iran's security chief killed, hours after handwritten note surfaces

Claims and counterclaims surfaced on Tuesday ( March 17) over the status of Iran’s national security chief, Ali Larijani, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, after the Israeli military reportedly targeted him in an overnight strike. While the Israeli media reported that the strike targeting Larijani was confirmed by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir during the day, within hours after the claim, Larijani on his X handle posted a handwritten note paying homage to the Iranian Navy who died in the ongoing conflict with the US and Israel.

But the suspense did not end there. The IDF, later in the day, in a post on X, claimed to have eliminated Larijani. "Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and the regime’s effective leader, has been eliminated. Throughout the years, Larijani was considered one of the most veteran and senior figures within the Iranian regime leadership, and was a close associate of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei," stated IDF.

"During the most recent wave of protests against the Iranian terror regime, Larijani personally oversaw the massacre that was carried out against Iranian protestors," it added.

🔴Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and the regime’s effective leader, has been eliminated.Throughout the years, Larijani was considered one of the most veteran and senior figures within the Iranian regime leadership, and was a close associate… pic.twitter.com/kBIgSSGBm0 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 17, 2026

IDF confirms operation

According to a report in the Times of Israel, the strike targeting Larijani was confirmed by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir. The report further stated that Zamir, during an assessment on Tuesday (March 17), said "significant elimination achievements were also recorded overnight, with the potential to impact the campaign's achievements and the IDF's missions", apparently referring to reference to the strike targeting Larijani.

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"This is in addition to eliminations carried out in recent days in Iran against external elements, also linked to the Palestinian arena," added Zamir as per the report. He further stated that the "senior operatives involved in terrorist activity from Gaza and from Judea and Samaria (West Bank)" were hiding in a safe house in Tehran when they were struck.

Larijani hits out at Trump in statement

However, during the day, Iran's state media, Press TV, attributed to Larijani, wherein he lashed out at US President Donald Trump.

"47 years ago, on the eve of the people's victory in the Islamic Revolution of Iran, the prime minister of the Pahlavi regime claimed that the sound of the massive crowds chanting in the streets was not real but rather the sound of a tape recording! Now Trump says about the millions-strong anti-American and anti-Israeli gatherings in Iranian cities that these images are artificial intelligence," the statement read.

Warning over US presence

Larijani on Monday issued another statement saying that Tehran could not be expected to remain inactive while US-based individuals are located in neighbouring countries.

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"The confrontation today is, in reality, between America and Israel on one side, and Muslim Iran and the forces of resistance on the other. Which side are you on, then?" he said, calling for Muslim unity.

"The confrontation today is, in reality, between America and Israel on one side, and Muslim Iran and the forces of resistance on the other. Which side are you on, then?" he said, adding that Iran had no intention of establishing "hegemony" over the region.

IDF details wider strikes across Iran

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has announced a series of targeted strikes against "Iranian regime infrastructure in different areas across Iran." According to a post shared by the IDF on X, the extent of the aerial operation was outlined, stating that "in Tehran, dozens of munitions were dropped on command centres, and UAV, ballistic missile, and air defence storage sites were struck."

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The post further included a map depicting the strikes across multiple locations, including Tehran, Shiraz, and Tabriz, with pins marking the targeted sites on a satellite image of Iran. The operation, as per the details shared, also extended to southern and northwestern regions.

The IDF reported that "in Shiraz, the internal security forces' command centre and a ballistic missile site were struck," while adding that in the northwest, "additional Iranian regime air defence systems were dismantled, further expanding aerial superiority in the region and protecting Israel."