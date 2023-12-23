Israel-affiliated cargo ship hit in drone attack off India coast; Coast Guard, Navy respond

The Indian Navy and Coast Guard on Saturday (December 23) afternoon urgently sent vessels towards a “Liberian-flagged” merchant ship associated with Israel that was attacked by an unmanned aerial vehicle off Gujarat coast earlier in the day.

The attack led to an explosion and a fire on the merchant ship with 21 Indians on Saturday morning, disrupting its power supply, Coast Guard sources told news agency PTI. However, the 22-member crew and the vessel, MV Chem Pluto, are “safe”, they said.

Barring the 21 Indians, including the master, there is a Nepali citizen on board.

What happened?

The ship, carrying crude oil, was on its way to New Mangalore from Saudi Arabia when it was struck by the drone in the Arabian Sea, 217 nautical miles off the Porbandar coast, right outside the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

“The MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre) Mumbai received an email from the ship’s agent, Fleet Management, about a fire on board suspected due to a drone attack 217 nautical miles off Porbandar around 10 am,” an official from the maritime security agency told PTI.

The Indian Coast Guard ship, ICGS Vikram, was on patrol of the Indian EEZ when the MV Chem Pluto sent out an SOS and it was diverted to the site. Later in the evening, news agency ANI quoted Coast Guard officials as saying that its Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft had also established communication with the MV Chem Pluto.

They reportedly said that after the attack, the ship had switched off its Automatic Identification System, which can be used for tracking the vessel. The power-generation system of the ship is now functional and more checks are being carried out before it sets out for its destination, the Coast Guard told ANI.