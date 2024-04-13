Iranian attack on Israel imminent, warns Biden; US warships set sail

Iran could attack Israel “sooner than later” to avenge Tel Aviv’s destruction of its mission in Damascus that killed some Iranian military officials, US President Joe Biden has warned.

Biden said in Washington that he had informed Israel too about the impending Iranian offensive and urged the Iranian government not to go ahead with its plans.

Strategic experts fear the unprecedented Iranian attack could trigger an all-out war in the already troubled region where Israel is waging a dragging war against the Hamas and battling Iranian proxies in Lebanon and Yemen.

24 hours critical



"I don't want to get into secure information but my expectation is sooner than later," Biden told reporters, referring to Iranian plans. Asked what his message to Iran was, he said: "Don't (attack)."



Reports in the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg quoting people familiar with the matter say a bombardment with drones and precision missiles could come within the next 24 hours.

Any Iranian attack on Israel would likely be a combination of missiles and drones, based on current capabilities outlined in a new Defence Intelligence Agency Worldwide Threat assessment released late Thursday.

Iran’s arsenal

Iran has an inventory of ballistic and cruise missiles capable of striking targets as far as 2,000 km from its borders.

The US has meanwhile rushed additional military assets to protect Israel and American forces in the region. Washington has reportedly moved two Navy destroyers to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

One is the USS Carney, which was recently in the Red Sea performing air defence against Houthi drones and anti-ship missiles.

America has also stepped up diplomatic efforts to rein in hostilities in the region. US officials have been working to send messages to Iran, including through an established Swiss channel, while also talking to Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other governments.

Iran’s threat

Biden has sent the head of US Central Command, General Michael Kurilla, to Israel for urgent talks on the threat from Iran.

The 'shadow war' between Israel and Iran heated up when an Israeli airstrike hit the Iran consulate in Damascus, killing seven people, including two generals.

Iran warned that it was prepared for war and vowed to deliver a "slap" to Israel. Israel has been on alert since then, cancelling home leave for combat troops, calling up reserves and bolstering air defences.