Iran war graphics: Indian diaspora population in West Asia

Amid the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, countries in the Middle East are facing Tehran’s retaliatory actions as it has launched missiles targeting American military bases.

As tensions rise in the Middle East and West Asia, due to the ongoing war, the Indian diaspora is a concerned lot.

The Indian diaspora in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries is one of the largest and most influential expatriate communities in the world, currently numbering nearly 1 crore.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues to host the largest share with approximately 35.6 lakh Indians, followed closely by Saudi Arabia with 24.6 lakh.

These individuals are vital pillars of the regional economy, spanning sectors from high-tech healthcare and finance to large-scale construction.

Let us look at the Indian diaspora in GCC countries. Here are the numbers.