West Asia conflict: 760 international flights cancelled, Kerala and Kolkata Gulf travel hit

The West Asia conflict has disrupted flight operations all over the country. In the last two days, Indian carriers cancelled 760 international flights to various destinations, as per the civil aviation ministry.

On Monday (March 2), flights from Kerala to the Gulf countries have been affected for the third consecutive day, with authorities indicating that the disruption may last a few more days. In Kolkata too, at least 20 international flights were cancelled due to the escalating conflict in West Asia, airport sources in Kolkata said.

Akasa Air has extended the suspension of flights connecting Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh till March 3 due to the Middle East crisis.

On Monday, Delhi airport operator DIAL, in a post on X, said ongoing political developments in the Middle East are causing delays or schedule changes for some westbound international flights.

Meanwhile, Air India, on Sunday, said it would operate its flights to North America and Europe using alternative routings over available airspaces in the Middle East. Airlines are closely monitoring the situation on operating flights to and through the Middle East as some of the airspaces in the region remain closed for commercial flights.

Kerala: Flight cancellations

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) listed around 45 departing flights from Kochi as cancelled for Monday on its official website. However, an Oman Air flight to Muscat departed at 8.10 am.

Similarly, Saudia flights to Jeddah and Riyadh, an Oman Air flight to Muscat, an Etihad Airways flight to Abu Dhabi and a SpiceJet flight to Dubai were listed as scheduled. Around a similar number of arrival flights were also shown as cancelled at Kochi.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited (TIAL) said that 20 flights to the Gulf region remained cancelled on Monday. Over the past three days, a total of 65 flight services to and from the Thiruvananthapuram airport have been cancelled.

An Oman Air flight from Muscat arrived at 7.20 am and departed around 8.30 am, airport sources said. Meanwhile, Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL) listed 10 flights to Gulf countries as cancelled on its website. At Calicut airport, around 20 flights remained cancelled.

Limited flights

SalamAir, Oman Air, Flynas and Air Arabia operated limited services from the airport to destinations in Oman and Saudi Arabia. Airport authorities said airlines have set up help desks and are coordinating with affected passengers, adding that the situation is likely to persist until the conflict in West Asia subsides.

Airlines, including Akasa Air, have cancelled many of their international flights for Monday. "Our teams will continue to closely monitor the safety and security environment and proactively adjust our operations as required," Akasa Air said.

"Most of the queries were related to the current status of flight services, cancellations, travel advisories and safety instructions. According to Akasa Air, for all bookings made to/from these cities until March 7, passengers may opt for a full refund or reschedule their travel at no additional cost.

Other airlines are also offering waivers for cancellation and rescheduling of tickets for a certain period in the wake of the Middle East crisis.

Kolkata flights

According to officials at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, multiple flights operated by international carriers were cancelled for the day due to the prevailing war-like situation in West Asia and related operational constraints.

The cancelled services included four arrivals and four departures by Emirates, two arrivals and two departures each by Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways, one arrival and one departure of Air Arabia, and one arrival and one departure of Flydubai.

Officials said several passengers scheduled to travel to Gulf destinations such as Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi were affected by the cancellations, prompting airlines to assist them with rescheduling or alternative arrangements. "Flight schedules are being closely monitored, and passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines before heading to the airport," an airport official said.

Kolkata airport operates regular direct flight connections to major Gulf hubs, which serve as key transit points for travellers from eastern and northeastern India heading to Europe, North America and other international destinations.