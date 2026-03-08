Iran has chosen a new Supreme Leader but name yet to be revealed: Reports

Iran's Assembly of Experts has reportedly reached a decision on who will succeed slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, though the name has yet to be made public. "The most suitable candidate, approved by the majority of the Assembly of Experts, has been determined," Mohsen Heydari, an assembly member representing Khuzestan province, was quoted as saying by Iran's ISNA news agency.

Fellow member Mohammad Mehdi Mirbagheri confirmed in a video carried by Fars news agency that "a firm opinion reflecting the majority view has been reached."

Security fears complicate formal meeting

Despite the apparent consensus, procedural hurdles remain. Some assembly members believe a formal in-person session is required to formalise the appointment, while others argue the security situation makes such a gathering impossible. Ayatollah Mohsen Heidari Alekasir said in a video released by Nournews, "This is an extraordinary situation; the assembly cannot meet in a plenary."

Also Read: Iran war| Is the multipolar world a myth?

He warned that attempts to target the clerical body would only benefit Iran's enemies. According to reports, assembly member Ayatollah Hashem Hosseini Bushehri, head of the body's secretariat, will be responsible for publicly announcing the decision once procedural disagreements are resolved.

His son's name enters the frame

Speculation has mounted over whether Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader's 56-year-old son, will emerge as the chosen successor. His name gained renewed attention after US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Axios, suggested Mojtaba was a leading candidate — though Trump said he would oppose the outcome and wanted a say in the process.

"Khamenei's son is unacceptable to me. ​We want someone that will ​bring harmony and peace to Iran," ⁠Axios quoted Trump as saying ​in an interview.

Also Read: Live! Iran security chief warns Trump ‘will pay’; US President says ‘couldn’t care less’

An assembly member appeared to allude to Mojtaba, saying the chosen candidate had been selected on the basis of the late leader's own advice that Iran's top leader should "be hated by the enemy" adding pointedly: "Even the Great Satan has mentioned his name."

A power broker in the shadows

Mojtaba Khamenei has never held a formal government post, yet has long been regarded as one of Iran's most influential figures. He maintains close ties with the Revolutionary Guards and served as a key gatekeeper in his father's office.

His name surfaced during the 2022 nationwide protests, when demonstrators criticised his alleged influence over the security apparatus used to suppress dissent. Ali Khamenei had led Iran since 1989, making him one of the region's longest-serving rulers before his death in the ongoing conflict.