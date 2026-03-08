Live! Israeli strikes hit Tehran fuel facility; Iranian missile debris strikes Dubai

The Iran war exploded further late on Saturday as pillars of flame rose above an oil-storage facility in Tehran, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised "many surprises" for the next phase of the week-old conflict.

Israel's military confirmed that it hit the fuel-storage facilities in Tehran. Associated Press video showed the horizon glowing against the night sky above Tehran.

It appeared to be the first time a civil industrial facility has been targeted in the war. State media blamed "an attack from the US and the Zionist regime" at the facility that supplies the capital and neighbouring provinces in the north.



Meanwhile, debris from an intercepted Iranian projectile struck a tower in Dubai Marina on Saturday, leaving smoke rising from its facade. Dubai's government confirmed the incident shortly, saying air defence systems had successfully intercepted the incoming projectile, but falling debris had caused minor damage to the exterior of a building in the Marina.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised for attacks on "neighbouring countries", even as his country's missiles and drones flew toward Gulf Arab states and hard-liners asserted that Tehran's war strategy would not change.

A rift between politicians looking to de-escalate the war and others committed to battling the United States and Israel could complicate any diplomatic efforts. Conflicting Iranian statements came from two of the three members of the leadership council overseeing Iran since Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the war's opening airstrikes.

Here is the top, trending news of Sunday, March 8, 2026, including Iran war, Indian politics, states' politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.

Scroll down for all Live updates.