Live! Israeli strikes hit Tehran fuel facility; Iranian missile debris strikes Dubai
The Iran war exploded further late on Saturday as pillars of flame rose above an oil-storage facility in Tehran, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised "many surprises" for the next phase of the week-old conflict.
Israel's military confirmed that it hit the fuel-storage facilities in Tehran. Associated Press video showed the horizon glowing against the night sky above Tehran.
It appeared to be the first time a civil industrial facility has been targeted in the war. State media blamed "an attack from the US and the Zionist regime" at the facility that supplies the capital and neighbouring provinces in the north.
Meanwhile, debris from an intercepted Iranian projectile struck a tower in Dubai Marina on Saturday, leaving smoke rising from its facade. Dubai's government confirmed the incident shortly, saying air defence systems had successfully intercepted the incoming projectile, but falling debris had caused minor damage to the exterior of a building in the Marina.
Earlier in the day, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised for attacks on "neighbouring countries", even as his country's missiles and drones flew toward Gulf Arab states and hard-liners asserted that Tehran's war strategy would not change.
A rift between politicians looking to de-escalate the war and others committed to battling the United States and Israel could complicate any diplomatic efforts. Conflicting Iranian statements came from two of the three members of the leadership council overseeing Iran since Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the war's opening airstrikes.
- 8 March 2026 7:42 AM IST
Trump dismisses impact of Russia helping Iran as Middle East conflict escalates
President Donald Trump said on Saturday that it was inconsequential if Russia has provided Iran with information to help Tehran target US military personnel and assets in the Middle East as the week-old war rages.
The president dismissed the import of such information-sharing after he attended the dignified transfer for six Army reservists who were killed in a drone strike in Kuwait the day after the US and Israel launched a war on Iran that has unsettled the global economy.
Trump stopped short of confirming reports by The Associated Press and other news outlets that US intelligence officials believe Russia has provided Iran with such targeting information. But if Moscow is passing on such details, he said Iran was getting little out of it.
"If you take a look at what has happened to Iran in the last week, if they are getting information, it is not helping them much," Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he flew to Miami, where he is spending the rest of the weekend.
The president also waved off a question about how Russia assisting Iran in such a way might affect his view of the US-Russia relationship.
"They would say we do it against them," Trump responded. "Wouldn't they say that we do it against them?" Ukraine, in the four years since it was invaded by Russia, has received US intelligence to help defend against incoming missiles from Russia as well as to help Kyiv hit certain Russian targets.
Downplaying the significance of Russia handing off battlespace intelligence to Iran came after the US Treasury Department announced earlier this week that it was temporarily allowing India to keep buying crude oil and petroleum products from Russia for a month, until April 4.
- 8 March 2026 7:40 AM IST
Oil prices soaring, but Trump downplaying need to tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Oil prices have soared in the week since the US and Israel launched their war against Iran, but President Donald Trump on Saturday downplayed the idea of turning to America's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to ease the pressure.
Trump was asked by reporters on Air Force One about whether he would consider tapping the reserve. As the war continues to escalate across the Middle East, including in areas critical to the production and movement of oil and gas, that has strained the energy sector globally. In the US, consumers are already facing higher gas prices, a key cost of living.
"We have got a lot of oil. Our country has a tremendous amount," Trump said. "There is a lot of oil out there. That will get healed very quickly." Trump's Republican Party is under pressure over the issue of affordability ahead of November mid-term elections. Tapping the reserve is among the few things a president can do on his own to try to make an impact on oil prices.
Here is a look at what would be involved: What is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve? The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is a collection of underground salt caverns in Texas and Louisiana that can hold more than 700 million barrels of oil, although it is not currently full. The reserve held more than 415 million barrels as of the end of last month, up from about 395 million barrels at this time in 2025, according to the US Energy Department.
The reserve was created after the 1970s Arab oil embargo to give the United States a supply that could be used in an emergency. The amount of oil inside peaked more than a decade and a half ago, Energy Department data shows, when the reserve held more than 726.6 million barrels at one point.
- 8 March 2026 6:50 AM IST
Debris from intercepted Iranian missile hits Dubai Marina as UAE shoots down 15 missiles, 119 drones
Debris from an intercepted Iranian projectile struck a tower in Dubai Marina on Saturday, leaving smoke rising from its facade.
Dubai's government confirmed the incident shortly, saying air defence systems had successfully intercepted the incoming projectile, but falling debris had caused minor damage to the exterior of a building in the Marina.
"Authorities confirm that debris resulting from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the façade of a tower in Dubai Marina. The situation has been contained. No injuries were reported," the Dubai government's official media handle wrote on X.
Earlier, the United Arab Emirates' Defence Ministry said in a post on X, "air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran."
"Sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones," the statement added.
According to the ministry, 16 ballistic missiles were detected in total on Saturday, 15 were shot down, while one came down in the sea. Of 121 drones tracked, 119 were destroyed.
- 8 March 2026 6:48 AM IST
Trump grieves with families during return of soldiers killed in war in Middle East
US President Donald Trump on Saturday joined grieving families at Dover Air Force Base at the dignified transfer for the six US soldiers killed in the war in the Middle East.
The dignified transfer, a ritual that returns the remains of US service members killed in action, is considered one of the most sombre duties of any commander in chief. During his first term, Trump said bearing witness to the transfer was "the toughest thing I have to do" as president.
"It is a very sad day," Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he returned to Florida later on Saturday afternoon, saying that he was "glad we paid our respects". He said the relatives of the deceased are "great people, great parents, wives, family" and said that the "parents were so proud".
Both Trump and Vice President J D Vance were present for the transfer, as were their spouses. A host of top administration officials were in attendance, including Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who wrote in a social media post on Friday of "an unbreakable spirit to honour their memory and the resolve they embodied", Attorney General Pam Bondi, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence.
- 8 March 2026 6:48 AM IST
Pezeshkian also dismissed US President Donald Trump's call for Tehran to surrender unconditionally, saying: "That's a dream that they should take to their grave." Trump threatened that Iran would be "hit very hard" and more "areas and groups of people" would become targets, without elaborating. Already, the conflict has rattled global markets and left Iran's leadership weakened by hundreds of Israeli and American airstrikes.