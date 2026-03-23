Iran claims US F-15 jet shot down near Hormuz; Washington denies incident

Claims and counterclaims emerged over the alleged interception of a US Air Force F15 fighter jet by Iranian air defence systems near the Strait of Hormuz.

While the Iranian media claimed that the fighter jet was intercepted and shot down near Hormuz Island with a surface-to-air missile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) dubbed the report “false”.

Tehran’s version of events

According to a report in the Tehran Times, the interception took place over Iran’s southern coast and the US F15 was shot down near the strategically crucial and currently fiercely contested waterway.

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Quoting a statement from the Iranian Army's Public Relations Office, the Joint Air Defence Command, the report further stated the Islamic Republic’s Joint Air Defence Command successfully tracked “an intruding F-15 fighter jet near Hormuz Island, off the southern coast, and struck it with a surface-to-air missile.”

US rejects the claim

However, the US Central Command in a social media post refuted the report, stating that no US military aircraft have been shot down by Iran.

“FALSE: Rumors claim the Iranian regime recently shot down a U.S. F-15 over Iran. TRUE: U.S. forces have flown more than 8,000 combat flights during Operation Epic Fury. No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran,” it stated in a post on X.

'F-35 emergency landing'

Earlier, on Friday, reports surfaced of an F-35 making an emergency landing at a US military base in the Middle East after sustaining damage during a mission over Iranian airspace. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said the aircraft had been “struck and seriously damaged” by its forces.

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According to a report by CNN, citing initial information, the pilot made it out safely, with US authorities now examining the circumstances that led to the unscheduled landing.

Iran claims air defence success

If confirmed, the episode would mark a rare moment in the current conflict, with Tehran asserting it had managed to hit one of Washington’s most sophisticated and expensive fighter jets.

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Iranian officials also claimed their forces intercepted and downed over 125 US-Israeli drones, presenting it as evidence of strengthened coordination within their air defence systems, reported NDTV.