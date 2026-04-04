Iran denies reports of stalled US peace talks, reaffirms openness to Islamabad dialogue

Iran on Saturday (April 4) rubbished media reports claiming that initial peace talks with the US, mediated by Pakistan, have stalled due to a lack of positive response from Tehran, adding that the Islamic Republic never shied away from talks in Islamabad.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the US media of ”misrepresenting” his country’s stand on the issue, stating that the Iranian government have never refused to go to Islamabad, adding that its top priority was the “terms of a conclusive and lasting end” to the war waged by the US.

“Iran's position is being misrepresented by U.S. media. We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad. What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us,” stated Araghchi.

Reports widen beyond US outlets

Interestingly, the reports claiming that while some progress had been made in the peace talks, the pace has slowed down due to a lack of positive response from Tehran were not only from the US media, but also from the mainstream Pakistani media as well. The reports were published by the US-based The Wall Street Journal and Pakistan-based The Dawn.

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Tehran’s rebuttal comes hours after the Pakistan Foreign Ministry rubbished media reports claiming that Islamabad’s initiative to facilitate talks between the US and Iran to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia had hit obstacles after the initial exchange of peace proposals.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan denied reports on its diplomatic role in the ongoing conflict, with the Foreign Office disputing claims that its outreach efforts had encountered setbacks following initial exchanges.

Pakistan rejects briefing-linked claims

The speculation gained traction after a senior Foreign Ministry official briefed a select group of journalists on Islamabad’s attempts to explore a negotiated path forward. Details from that interaction, carried in parts by multiple outlets, suggested that while lines of communication had opened, momentum had slowed.

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Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, however, rejected those accounts outright, describing them as “baseless” and a “figment of imagination,” and cautioning against what he indicated was loose attribution to unnamed officials.

“We have noted several reports in the media, including on social media, citing so-called official government sources regarding the ongoing conflict in the region and Pakistan's efforts to promote peace and dialogue,” he said.

“We categorically reject these false insinuations attributed to purported official sources as baseless and a figment of imagination. Any attribution to official sources in this regard is incorrect,” he added.

Call for restraint amid tensions

Andrabi also raised concern over how a background briefing held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday had been interpreted, saying it had been “misrepresented” at a sensitive moment.

At a time of heightened regional tensions, he noted, diplomatic engagement demanded restraint as much as intent.

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“We therefore urge all media platforms to exercise due diligence, avoid speculation and rely exclusively on officially issued statements and media readouts for accurate and timely information,” he said.

Earlier reporting, including by Dawn, had cited an unnamed official familiar with the discussions as saying that “some ground” had been covered, with messages relayed between Washington and Tehran, though the absence of a clear signal from Iran had slowed progress.

Stalled signals and continued contacts

“It is surprising that despite the obliteration of significant naval, air force, and other military and civilian infrastructure, Iran has not responded positively to calls for negotiations,” the official was quoted as saying.

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According to the same account, both Pakistan and China had urged Tehran to engage, but “Tehran has so far not conveyed its readiness to take part in the dialogue,” even as Pakistani leaders remained in contact with President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Islamabad had moved quickly after the conflict began, in part shaped by its regional security considerations, though while efforts to secure a ceasefire have yet to yield results, it has managed to stay outside the conflict’s direct line of fire. (With agency inputs)