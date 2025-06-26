Iran delivered a heavy slap on US' face, says Khamenei

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his first address since the Islamic Republic’s ceasefire with Israel, claimed victory over both the US and Israel, saying that Tehran has delivered a “heavy slap” on the US’ face. He also claimed that “nothing significant” occurred in the wake of US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. It was also his first public appearance since the ceasefire came into effect.

Why US intervened

In a video broadcast on Iranian state television, his first appearance since June 19, Khamenei argued that the US got involved in Iran’s military conflict with Israel only because it thought that unless it got directly involved in the conflict, Israel would be “utterly destroyed”.

“The Islamic Republic was victorious and, in retaliation, delivered a heavy slap to America's face,” he added. He also claimed that Iranian missile strikes on the Al-Udeid Air Base of the US inflicted severe damage.

Damaged Al-Udeid Air Base

“The Islamic Republic delivered a heavy slap to the US’s face. It attacked and inflicted damage on the Al-Udeid air base, which is one of the key US bases in the region,” he said.

The Iranian Supreme Leader argued that his country’s ability to target key US bases in the region was a significant matter, adding that such action could also be taken in future also in case Iran is faced with aggression.

“The fact that the Islamic Republic has access to key US centres in the region and can take action whenever it deems necessary is a significant matter. Such an action can be repeated in the future too. Should any aggression occur, the enemy will definitely pay a heavy price,” said Khamenei.

First appearance since June 19

The 86-year-old Khamenei hasn't been seen in public since taking shelter in a secret location after the outbreak of the war on June 13 when Israel attacked Iranian nuclear facilities and targeted top military commanders and scientists, reported AP.

Following an American attack on June 22 that hit the nuclear sites with bunker-buster bombs, US President Donald Trump was able to help negotiate a ceasefire that came into effect on Tuesday.

In his appearance on Thursday, he sat in front of plain brown curtains to give his address, similar to his June 19 message.

Contradicts Trump

However, his statement is in direct contradiction to US President Donald Trump’s claims that the Iranian nuclear facilities were “totally obliterated” in the strikes by the US Air Force.

He had said that if the cities were not destroyed, Iran would not have agreed to the ceasefire. However, a leaked US intelligence report reportedly stated that the US strikes did not permanently destroy the Iranian nuclear site and only set back Tehran’s nuclear programmes by a few months.