We won’t negotiate, do whatever the hell you want: Iran’s President tells Trump

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian took a confrontationist stand against the US on Tuesday (March 11) saying his country would not negotiate with the US while being threatened, and told President Trump to “do whatever the hell you want”, according to Iranian state media.

“It is unacceptable for us that they give orders and make threats. I won’t even negotiate with you. Do whatever the hell you want,” said Pezeshkian.

“It’s not acceptable for them to say, ‘we’re ordering you not to do this, and not to do that, or we’ll do this,” said Iran’s president during a meeting with entrepreneurs.

Pezeshkian’s comments were made after Trump said on Friday (March 7) that he had written to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urging Iran to strike a new deal on its nuclear programme or face potential military action.

Tehran will not be bullied: Ayatollah Khamenei

Responding to Trump’s exhortation, Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday (March 8) said Tehran would not be bullied into negotiations.

In February, Khamenei had said that Iran should not negotiate with the US, calling it unwise. He cited America’s withdrawal from the original agreement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said last week that Tehran would not enter into any direct negotiations with the US “as long as they continued their maximum pressure policy and threats”.

“We need to have a relationship with the world, but we’re not supposed to bow in humiliation to anyone,” said Pezeshkian on Tuesday.

Pezeshkian, a reformist, was elected president in July last year. He has advocated the revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers which had collapsed after Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord in 2018.