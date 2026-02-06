Inqilab Mancha protesters try to storm Yunus' residence, clash with police

Activists of Inqilab Mancha, the organisation of slain student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, clashed with police on Friday (February 6) as they tried to storm Bangladesh Chief Advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus’ official residence, Jamuna, demanding justice for Hadi.

Protesters broke through barricade

According to local media reports, several police personnel and protesters were injured in the clash that comes at a time when the much-anticipated general elections in Bangladesh are scheduled to take place on February 12.

The protest started around 3.50 pm. Soon after, the activists tried to head towards the InterContinental crossing in Dhaka, which leads tothe Jamuna.

Police blocked their path, but the protesters still tried to press ahead. When they tried to break the barricades, police responded with water cannons, tear gas shells, baton charge and the protesters retaliated by pelting stones at the police.

Several policemen injured

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, several policemen were injured in the clash, and a police water cannon vehicle was damaged by the protesters.

However, despite the heavy security deployment, the protesters led by Nasiruddin Patwary, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) were able to break through the barricade and continued heading towards Jamuna. According to local media reports, they were finally pushed back by the police, although prosodic clashes continued to take place in the area.

According to bdnews24 following the clash, several leaders of the Inqilab Mancha were hospitalised, although police claimed that none had suffered a bullet injury.

The backdrop

Hadi was shot in Dhaka’s Paltan area on December 12, 2025. He was later flown to Singapore for treatment and admitted to the Singapore General Hospital on December 15, but succumbed to his injuries three days later. His killing sparked a wave of violence across the country, with attacks reported on media offices, political and cultural establishments, as well as diplomatic missions.

At the same time, the International Crisis Group had flagged lingering uncertainty over the upcoming polls, pointing to questions around the credibility of the electoral process and warning of a heightened risk of violence in the run-up to the vote, reported ANI.