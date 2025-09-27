India slams Pak PM Sharif's 'absurd theatrics' at UN: 'No shame, sheltered bin Laden'

Diplomatic exchanges between India and Pakistan on global platforms are not new. Yet another page was added to the chapter on Friday (September 26) when India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) Petal Gahlot tore into Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his speech at the UN General Assembly (UNGA), which is currently in its 80th session.

In a sharp rebuttal to Sharif’s address delivered earlier in the day, in which he raked up ‘Operation Sindoor’ and claimed that “seven Indian jets” were damaged during the four-day air skirmishes that took place in May in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Gahlot said the Pakistani leader displayed “absurd theatrics” in the assembly.

'Pakistan sheltered Osama bin Laden'

She also said that Pakistan gave shelter to the mastermind of the 9/11 terror attacks in the United States, Osama bin Laden, for a decade, while pretending to be a partner in the war against terror.

Exercising India’s right to reply at the UNGA, Gahlot said, “Mr President, this assembly witnessed absurd theatrics in the morning from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism that is so central to their foreign policy. However, no degree of drama and no level of lies can conceal the facts.”

The Indian diplomat also reminded the gathering that on April 25, Pakistan shielded “The Resistance Front – a Pakistani-sponsored terror outfit” at the UN Security Council from responsibility for the “barbaric massacre of tourists in the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir”.

India deployed its air power to hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and the part of Kashmir occupied by it during Operation Sindoor on May 7 after the bloodbath in Pahalgam.

'Pakistan publicly glorified terrorists'

“A picture speaks a thousand words, and we saw many pictures of terrorists slain in Bahawalpur and Muridke terror complexes by Indian forces during Operation Sindoor. When senior Pakistani military and civilian officials publicly glorify and pay homage to such notorious terrorists, can there be any doubt about the proclivities of this regime?” Gahlot asked.

She added, “The Prime Minister of Pakistan also advanced a bizarre account of the recent conflict with India. The record on this matter is clear. Till 9th May, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on 10th May, the military pleaded with us directly for a cessation to the fighting.”

The air battle came to a pause after a ceasefire was reached, which was revealed by US President Donald Trump before anybody else.

The diplomat also blasted Pakistan, saying it had no shame in presenting the “most ludicrous narratives” despite being “long steeped in the tradition of deploying and exporting terrorism”.

“Let us recall that it sheltered Osama bin Laden for a decade, even while pretending to partner in the war against terrorism, its ministers have just recently acknowledged that they have been operating terrorist camps for decades. It should come as no surprise that once again this duplicity continues, this time at the level of its Prime Minister,” she said.

Sharif targets India over Indus treaty, Kashmir

In his speech, Sharif also attacked India over its decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan and also raised the issue of Kashmir, saying he and his country stood with them.

The Pakistani prime minister also praised Trump, saying his efforts helped in averting a war in South Asia and sought the resumption of comprehensive talks with India.

(With Agency inputs)