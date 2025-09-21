Shell remains from Operation Sindoor found during Dal Lake clean-up

The Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) found the remains of a shell that exploded in the Dal Lake during Operation Sindoor in May during a cleaning drive in the famed tourist spot on Saturday (September 20).

The LCMA took the shell remains to the nearest police station, where they have been kept for further examination and necessary action.

Suspected object hit Dal Lake

On the morning of May 10, a missile-like object landed deep inside Dal Lake after loud explosions rocked Srinagar city. Later, officials mentioned that smoke billowed from the lake's surface when the object landed. The debris was fished out by the security forces.

On the same day, another suspected object was recovered from Lasjan on the city's outskirts. Multiple blasts were heard in Srinagar on May 10.

Operation Sindoor was India's military response to Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives.

(With agency inputs)