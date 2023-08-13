Hindu temple vandalised in Canada, Khalistani leader's posters displayed

A Hindu temple in Canada’s British Columbia was vandalised with anti-India and pro-Khalistan posters affixed to its front gate and rear wall at midnight on Saturday.



One of the posters displayed the word “Wanted" beneath the names and photographs of India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa, along with its Consul Generals in Toronto and Vancouver. Another poster, pasted on the rear doors, urged Canadian authorities to investigate India’s alleged involvement in the “killing" of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year. Authorities swung into action and promptly removed the posters on Sunday morning.



Also read: 'Pro-India' group waves tricolour to counter pro-Khalistani protest in Canada; 2 nabbed

Nijjar who was the head of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Canada’s Surrey. He was killed by two unidentified men on the premises of the gurdwara on June 18 evening. He was also the chief of the separatist outfit Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).



Earlier this month, another such poster was placed outside the entrance of the building housing India’s Consulate in Vancouver. These provocative posters were carried by several individuals during a recent religious procession in Surrey.



The temple that has been vandalised, Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, in Surrey, is one of biggest and oldest Hindu temples in British Columbia. This is the third incident of temple vandalisation in Canada this year.



Also read: Wanted in India, Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead in Canada



A prominent Hindu temple in Canada’s Brampton was vandalised with anti-India graffiti on January 31, causing outrage among the Indian community. Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown had then flayed the incident of writing hate-filled messages directed towards India on the walls of the temple.



Another Hindu temple in Canada’s Ontario was vandalised in April this year. The Windsor Police released CCTV footage showing two suspects spray painting on the walls of the Hindu temple.