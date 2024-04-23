Hezbollah launches barrage of Katyusha rockets at Israeli army HQ

Amid simmering tensions between Israel and Iran, Hezbollah on Monday night launched a barrage of Katyusha rockets at an Israeli army headquarters in northern Israel.

A statement from Hezbollah confirmed the rocket attack on the headquarters of the 3rd Infantry Brigade of the 91st Division at Ein Zeitim Base, claiming to have launched "dozens" of Katyusha rockets. Hezbollah is an armed group based in Lebanon that is funded financially and militarily by Iran.



The attack was allegedly in response to Israeli incursions into southern Lebanese villages, including recent strikes on Srifa, Odaisseh, and Rab Tlatin, as reported by Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA).



Israeli forces retaliated by targeting the sources of the rocket fire. Later, the Israeli military said they identified approximately 35 rocket launches originating from Lebanon into the Ein Zeitim area but reported no casualties.



Since the onset of hostilities, casualties have mounted on both sides. In Lebanon, at least 376 people, predominantly Hezbollah fighters, have been killed, alongside 70 civilians, according to figures from news agency AFP. On the Israeli side, 10 soldiers and eight civilians have died.



Tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated to an alarming level, with Tehran issuing a stern warning in response to recent provocations. Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani cautioned that any further "mistake" by Israel would trigger a "harsher and more decisive" response from Iran.



Addressing recent incidents near the Iranian city of Isfahan, where explosions were heard in what is believed to be an Israeli strike, Kanaani denounced the attack as "vexatious and malicious", adding that Iran's air defence successfully thwarted the assault, which involved "a small flying object and micro air vehicle".

