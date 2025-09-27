Google celebrates 27th birthday with nostalgic first logo

Saturday, September 27, marked a special occasion in the world of internet and tech enthusiasts as the search giant celebrated its 27th birthday. The company revived its first logo as part of the celebration and thanked billions of users across the globe for being an integral part of the journey.

The vintage logo, which appeared on the search engine on the special day, saw the users turn nostalgic, remembering how the internet giant's story started in 1998 at a humble garage in Menlo Park, California, by co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who then were PhD students at Stanford University in California.

'Thank you for searching with us'

"Today's Doodle marks Google's 27th birthday. Thank you for searching with us throughout the years!" the company said. Google’s popularity skyrocketed so much that people started using the term ‘Google’ as a verb, instead of search, a rarity in the world of technology.

In a post on X, Google India said along with a picture of the first logo, "27 years later, still curious, still searching. Celebrating Google’s 27th birthday with today’s #GoogleDoodle"

The date September 27 became a milestone later in Google's history. Initially, the company observed its birthday on September 4 since it was on this day in the year of its foundation that Google was incorporated. Later, the birthday was moved to September 27 when the company indexed a record quantity of web pages, cementing its position as a leading search destination.

Google Doodles have been a signature style of celebrating important days. They are popular because they give the users a personal feel over major milestones. Unorthodox animations on the homepage strike a chord with people faster instead of dry corporate statements.

On the occasion of turning 27, the search giant said it was celebrating by getting nostalgic with its first-ever logo.

'Getting nostalgic'

"This Doodle marks Google's 27th birthday. We’re celebrating by getting nostalgic with our first-ever logo. Search on," it said.

According to the company, the vintage logo brought back on the special day would transport the users back to the 1990s and teleport them into the future by checking out Google's latest innovation in artificial intelligence (AI).

Fans are excited to look forward to the strategy Google adopts when it turns 30 in 2028. With AI, smart devices and fresh innovations rolling out fast, will the doodle strategy see a completely new form?

The giant also queued up special offers on its Pixel devices through its online store, including discounts, cashback and others, to make the day memorable.