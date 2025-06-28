Google launches Doppl app for virtual outfit try-on using AI

Google has launched a new app called Doppl on Thursday (June 26), that helps users to visualise how the outfits might look on them using virtual try-on technology.

The innovative AI-powered app designed to revolutionise online shopping is currently available in the US for users aged 18 and above with a Google account.

Virtual try on

Part of Google Labs, the tech giant’s initiative lets users try new and experimental features, the company said that the app “makes it fun and easy to see any outfit on a digital, animated version of yourself.”

The Doppl app from Google uses artificial intelligence and allow users to upload a full-body photo of themselves or select any from a pre-existing AI models.

After this, users can superimpose images of tops, bottoms, and dresses from their camera roll onto the selected body. The app will then offer an instant virtual fitting of the same.

Video animation

The new app introduces experimental capabilities, including AI-generated videos that bring static images to life, providing users with a more dynamic and realistic sense of how an outfit might look and move.

Users can upload images of outfits they see on friends, in stores, or on social media, and Doppl will simulate how those clothes would appear on their animated likeness.

The app also allows users to save and share their favourite looks with friends or followers. The move is part of Google’s broader push to integrate artificial intelligence into everyday consumer experiences, starting with fashion and shopping.

Latest AI update

The tech giant says the new app builds on Google Shopping’s recently launched capabilities that allow you to try on clothes virtually.

While Google has offered virtual try-on technology before, the earlier features focused on showing how a piece of clothing would look on a wide range of models. With Doppl, the company lets you try on clothes using an animated version of your own body.

It may also help Google collect more data on how apps like this could work, to aid its future efforts in the space.

Experimental launch

While Doppl is available on both Android and iOS, it is currently limited to those living in the United States.

Given that the Doppl is an experimental launch, it’s unknown when or if Google plans to bring the app to additional regions.

“As a Google Labs experiment, Doppl is in its early days and it might not always get things right. Fit, appearance and clothing details may not always be accurate,” Google said in a blog post.

This means that the app might sometimes “imagine parts of an outfit if there are missing elements.”

For example, if you upload a picture of only a shirt, Doppl will generate an image that includes pants, shoes and accessories matching the outfit.