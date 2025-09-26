Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt slams remote work; says 'work-from-home won't win in tech'

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has once again voiced concerns over the rise of flexible work, cautioning that it may be eroding the tech industry’s competitive edge, according to a report.

Schmidt slams remote work

Speaking on the All-In podcast, Schmidt argued that remote work hampers learning and that placing too much emphasis on "work-life balance" could undermine competitiveness.

"Winning in tech requires making tradeoffs," Schmidt said, stressing that collaboration, mentorship, and innovation are harder to sustain in remote setups.

As reported by Business Insider, his comments echo earlier criticism of Google’s flexible work model. Last year, he suggested that Google was losing ground to smaller, faster AI startups partly because of its remote work culture.

Although he later softened his tone, his latest remarks reinforce his belief that in-person work is critical for high-performing teams.

Early career lessons

"I am not in favour of, essentially, working at home," Schmidt told the All-In Summit earlier this month. His comments were included in a Wednesday (September 24) episode of the All-In podcast.

He also warned that remote work is particularly detrimental for younger employees who may be academically qualified but lack real-world experience.

"Think about a 20-something who has to learn how the world works,” he said, recalling how he absorbed valuable lessons listening to senior colleagues debate at Sun Microsystems early in his career. “How do you recreate that in this new thing?" he asked about remote setups.

Competition from China

Schmidt further emphasised the tradeoffs required in the tech industry, adding, "If you're going to be in tech, and you're going to win, you're going to have to make some tradeoffs. Remember, we’re up against the Chinese; the Chinese work-life balance consists of 996, which is 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week."

Although China formally outlawed the 996 schedule in 2021, Schmidt noted that many companies and workers still continue to follow it, highlighting the US tech industry's competitive challenge from China

During the interview, Schmidt also directed a tongue-in-cheek remark at White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks, quipping that work-life balance does have a place in certain jobs.

"I’m in favour of work-life balance, and that’s why people work for the government," he said, before apologising four times.

Schmidt's explicit comments come at a time when the tech industry is still working out the long-term implications of hybrid and remote work models adopted during the pandemic.

