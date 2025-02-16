Elon Musk gives short reply to influencer who claims she's mother of his 13th child

Tesla CEO Elon Musk finally responded to conservative influencer Ashley St Clair's claim that he is the father of her five-month-old baby.

This will be 52-year-old Musk’s thirteenth child.

However, the maverick billionaire reaction was restricted to just a "Whoa" . And that too, he was responding to a post on X that indicated that 26-year-old St Clair had been "planning" for five years to have his child. His brief reply came a day after St Clair made her revelation that Musk and she share a child.

Meanwhile, St Clair hit back at Musk after his cryptic response but she later deleted the post. Yet, a screenshot of her response went viral on X.

St Clair's public declaration

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new babyinto the world. Elon Musk is the father," alongside the Latin phrase Alea iacta est (The die is cast),” St Clair said in a post.

Earlier, she had kept the information a secret for the sake of the child's safety, she explained, but she decided to reveal it since she found out that tabloids were going to break the story. It has become clear that tabloid media intends to publish the news “regardless of the harm it will cause," she wrote.

The deleted post

Not to be deterred by Musk's succint response, St Clair hit back, accusing him of ignoring her private messages. She said, "Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded."