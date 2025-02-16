Elon Musk gives short reply to influencer who claims she's mother of his 13th child
Tesla CEO Elon Musk finally responded to conservative influencer Ashley St Clair's claim that he is the father of her five-month-old baby.
This will be 52-year-old Musk’s thirteenth child.
However, the maverick billionaire reaction was restricted to just a "Whoa" . And that too, he was responding to a post on X that indicated that 26-year-old St Clair had been "planning" for five years to have his child. His brief reply came a day after St Clair made her revelation that Musk and she share a child.
Meanwhile, St Clair hit back at Musk after his cryptic response but she later deleted the post. Yet, a screenshot of her response went viral on X.
St Clair's public declaration
"Five months ago, I welcomed a new babyinto the world. Elon Musk is the father," alongside the Latin phrase Alea iacta est (The die is cast),” St Clair said in a post.
Earlier, she had kept the information a secret for the sake of the child's safety, she explained, but she decided to reveal it since she found out that tabloids were going to break the story. It has become clear that tabloid media intends to publish the news “regardless of the harm it will cause," she wrote.
The deleted post
Not to be deterred by Musk's succint response, St Clair hit back, accusing him of ignoring her private messages. She said, "Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded."
She asked him when he was going to reply to them instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old? "Now he (Musk) decides to respond to it publicly from an account that posted underage photos of me as if he wasn't asking me to have more children last week. I would like to take this offline for our child's sake and have been attempting to do so for weeks," she said.
St Clair later deleted this post but a screenshot is circulating widely.
'End unwarranted speculation'
Meanwhile, her representative, Brian Glicklich, had stated earlier that St Claire and Musk were working towards an agreement regarding their child. He blamed a tabloid reporter for repeatedly ambushing Ashley and her family making it impossible to complete that process confidentially. However, he pointed out that they were waiting for Musk to publicly acknowledge his role as a father and to end unwarranted speculation.
St Clair also alleged that Musk had recently asked her to have more children but he was now choosing to engage with speculation rather than directly communicating with her.
Musk has five children with his first wife, Justine Wilson - twins Vivian and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian. With musician Grimes, he has three children and they are X, Exa Dark Siderael, and Techno Mechanicus. Musk and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis share twins Strider and Azure.