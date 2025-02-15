Who is Ashley St Clair, who claims to have given birth to Elon Musk's 13th child?

MAGA author and columnist Ashley St Clair has sparked a social media frenzy by claiming that she secretly gave birth to tech billionaire Elon Musk’s 13th child five months ago.

Taking to social media platform X, St Clair said, “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

“I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting,” she added.



Also read: Musk-led group offers $97 bn for OpenAI; Altman gives a cheeky reply

No word from Musk

St Clair’s revelation has generated intense media scrutiny, with the Tesla CEO yet to confirm or deny the claim. However, her startling disclosure has certainly added another layer of complexity to Musk’s personal life that has constantly been in the spotlight on account of his multiple relationships and children with different women.





Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

Though Musk was active on X following St Clair’s announcement, he chose to remain tight-lipped on the matter, fuelling further speculation about his personal life. If he confirms her claim then the child would be Musk’s 13th. The Tesla boss has at least 12 other children with three different women: Justine Wilson, Claire Elise Boucher (also known as Grimes), and Shivon Zilis.

About Ashley St Clair

Media reports suggest that Ashley St Clair is a well-known conservative commentator and influencer. She has a considerable following through her political views and social media presence. She has also authored books and regularly engages in debate on current affairs.

As per a report in Daily Mail, St Clair moved to an upscale Manhattan apartment near City Hall about a year ago rent estimated between $12,000 and $15,000 per month.

Residents noted that St Clair was among the first in the building to own a Tesla Cybertruck. “The Elon Musk thing doesn’t surprise me. She was definitely one of the first people in a pretty large, luxury building to get a Cybertruck,” a resident told Daily Mail.



Also read: Musk’s 120-hr workweek claim triggers heated debate on social media

Attended Trump’s event

Residents of her Manhattan building mentioned that she had minimal interactions with building staff, as evidenced by unattended packages piling up outside her door.

As per media reports, St Clair managed to hide her pregnancy condition by limiting her on-camera appearances while preventing public events for several months. However, she attended Mar-a-Lago, where Donald Trump hosted his election night event after having her child.

She has also been photographed with prominent conservative figures, including Congressman Matt Gaetz’s wife, Ginger Gaetz, GOP spokeswoman Elizabeth Pipko, Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, and Trump’s FBI Director nominee, Kash Patel.