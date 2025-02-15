Elon Musk’s 13th child? Ashley St. Clair makes big revelation

MAGA author and columnist Ashley St. Clair recently revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that she secretly gave birth to billionaire businessman Elon Musk’s 13th child five months ago. St. Clair stated that she initially kept the birth private for the child’s safety but was forced to go public when tabloids prepared to expose the story.

In her post, she wrote: "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father."

As expected, Musk’s reaction was as cryptic as ever. He responded to a fan’s comment calling it a "side quest" with nothing but a laughing emoji – which, let’s be honest, only added to the mystery.

Who is Ashley St. Clair?

Reports suggest that Ashley St. Clair moved into a luxury Manhattan apartment a year ago, where her rent is estimated between $12,000 and $15,000 per month. Interestingly, neighbours also noted that she was one of the first in her building to own a Tesla Cybertruck.

St. Clair is a well-known conservative commentator, often associated with pro-MAGA circles, but her alleged connection with Musk is something no one saw coming.

Musk’s expanding family

If this claim is true, Musk would now have 13 known children with four different women.

Here’s a breakdown of his family tree.

Musk and his first wife Justine Wilson had six children together, though their firstborn, Nevada Alexander Musk, tragically passed away at just 10 weeks old due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Nevada Alexander Musk (2002) – Passed away at 10 weeks old

Griffin Musk (2004)

Vivian Jenna Wilson (2004) – Born Xavier Musk; transitioned in 2022, legally changed name and severed ties with Musk

Kai Musk (2006) – Triplet

Saxon Musk (2006) – Triplet

Damian Musk (2006) – Triplet

Musk and Justine divorced in 2008, but she has been outspoken about their past relationship, particularly about Musk’s extreme work ethic and parenting style.

With Canadian singer Grimes

Musk and Grimes had three uniquely named children together.

X Æ A-Xii "X" Musk (2020) – Originally named X Æ A-12 but renamed due to California laws

Exa Dark Sideræl "Y" Musk (2021) – Born via surrogate in December

Techno Mechanicus "Tau" Musk (2022) – Born in mid-June

Musk and Grimes had a turbulent relationship, separating in 2021, rekindling briefly, and then splitting again.

With Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis

Musk and Shivon Zilis, a top executive at Neuralink, also share three children:

Strider Musk (2021) – Twin (conceived via IVF)

Azure Musk (2021) – Twin

Unnamed child (2024) – Musk confirmed the birth in mid-2024 but kept the name private

Zilis, 38, is the Director of Operations and Special Projects at Neuralink and was born in Canada to a Canadian father and an Indian mother. Reports suggest she and her children now live in a $35 million family compound Musk built in Texas.

Musk’s philosophy on having more children

Musk has been vocal about his belief that declining birth rates pose a major threat to civilisation. He has openly encouraged having large families, claiming that he is "doing his part" to prevent population collapse.

So, is Musk’s 13th child real?

For now, there’s no official confirmation from Musk or anyone in his close circle. But given Musk’s history with surprise announcements (and cryptic emoji responses), this saga is far from over.

Until more details emerge, one thing is certain – Musk’s ever-expanding family tree is one of the most talked-about topics on the internet right now.

