Elon Musk praises Donald Trump amid deportation threat

Amid the increasingly bitter feud between US President Donald Trump and his estranged ally tech billionaire Elon Musk, the Tesla chief on Wednesday (July 2) praised the US President for resolving several “serious conflicts” around the world, adding that due credit must be given to him for his achievements.

“Credit where credit is due. @realDonaldTrump has successfully resolved several serious conflicts around the world,” Musk stated in a post on X, following Trump’s announcement that Israel has agreed to a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza.

Trump’s deportation threat

Musk’s praise of Trump comes a day after the US President warned the SpaceX chief that he might have to close his business in the US and return to South Africa if the government contracts awarded to his company were cancelled.

Speaking to reporters on Monday (July 1), Trump also did not rule out the possibility of deporting Elon Musk to South Africa and said that he would look into the matter. “I don't know. We'll have to take a look,” said Trump as quoted by AP.

The report further stated that Musk became a US citizen in 2002, according to a biography of him by Walter Isaacson. It remains to be seen whether Trump would take the extraordinary step of having the government explore the rare process of removing his citizenship, known as denaturalisation.

Jibe at SpaceX

Musk's rocket and satellite company, SpaceX, is also in Trump's crosshairs.

“No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE,” Trump said in his post. “BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!” SpaceX has received billions of federal dollars to help send astronauts into space and perform other work for NASA, including a contract to send a team from the space agency to the moon next year, reported AP.

Musk responded, saying that although he was tempted to escalate the issue, but restrained himself from doing so. “So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now,” posted Musk on X.

Musk fumes over Trump’s bill

Musk, known for his vehement opposition to Trump’s big tax breaks and spending cuts bill, which passed the Senate on Tuesday, had also threatened to reinsert himself into politics and try to oust every member of Congress who votes for the bill.

“They will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” Musk said in a social media post.

In other posts, he branded Republicans “the PORKY PIG PARTY!!” and threatened to create a new political party.

Trump’s response

Trump had earlier fired back at Musk, saying that Tesla was chief was annoyed by the fact that the tax breaks and spending cuts bill had rolled back the Biden-era green energy tax breaks for electric vehicles and related technologies. Musk has denied this, but the rollback could hurt Tesla's finances.

“Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social media network.

