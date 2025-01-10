Elon Musk ‘deeply unwell’, claims his biographer Abramson

A biographer of the world's richest person Elon Musk has said that the Tesla CEO is “deeply unwell” and called for “urgent action to protect” America from him.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Seth Abramson said claimed that he has been tracking the billionaire’s behaviour for the last two years and he “may be going mad”.

Abramson’s comments come ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States on January 20. Musk has been a supporter of Trump and will head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the new administration.

Musk's 'private struggles'

“I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad. I'm a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he's admitted to all of mental illness, heavy drug use, and crippling stress, it is now reasonable to fear he is deeply unwell (sic),” Abramson, who has been a journalist and an attorney, wrote on his X account.

In another post, he said, “His private struggles would not be of general concern except they have dramatic public consequences.

“His holdings across many civilization-essential industries and the fact that he's the incoming POTUS mean that his madness and increasing incitement of violence endanger us all (sic).”

'End all US contracts'

He called for “urgent action” against Musk. “For 14 days more the administration is in a position to take urgent action to protect America from Elon Musk. That could include ending all U.S. contracts with him, filing lawsuits to block his unconstitutional DOGE initiative, and launching new federal and natsec investigations.

“If no action is taken—and I suspect no action will be taken—what this man in his burgeoning madness does to America as POTUS in the coming years will be on the heads of not just him and those who support or enable him but those who ignored urgent, informed warnings like this one (sic).”

Musk has been active on the social media platform X, owned by him. He has been vocal about several issues and has also criticised politicians including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, calling him “evil” recently. He accused Starmer of failing to prosecute gangs involved in the sexual abuse of young girls when he was Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).



