Days after backing H-1B visa, Musk says system ‘broken’, needs reforms

He was responding to a user who said the US needs to be a destination for the "world's most elite talent" but the H-1B programme "isn't the way to do that".

In response to a post on X, the social media site he owns, Musk said he had been very clear that the programme was "broken" and "needs major reform".

Only days after he pledged to “go to war” to defend the H-1B visas, tech billionaire Elon Musk now says that the system, which brings skilled workers to the US, is “broken” and needed a major reform.

Easily fixed by raising the minimum salary significantly and adding a yearly cost for maintaining the H1B, making it materially more expensive to hire from overseas than domestically. I’ve been very clear that the program is broken and needs major reform.

H-1B system can be fixed

Musk, who migrated from South Africa on an H-1B, said the system can be easily fixed by raising the minimum salary significantly and adding a yearly cost for maintaining the H-1B.

This, he argued, would make it "materially more expensive to hire from overseas than domestically".

Also read: Some relief for Indian IT firms, techies as Trump backs H-1B visa

Musk and Ramaswamy

Musk and Indian-American tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, both of who are to be part of the incoming Donald Trump administration, have clashed with backers of US president-elect over the immigration issue.

Last week, Musk said that bringing elite engineering talent from abroad was "essential for America to keep winning". He also swore at one critic by saying: "I will go to war on this issue."

Ramaswamy, the son of Indian immigrants, echoed Musk. He argued that the US culture had long celebrated "mediocrity over excellence".

Also read: Biden government move to relax H-1B visa rules to benefit Indians

Critics of H-1B

But many Trump's supporters want the H-1B visa programme axed amid a debate over immigration.

The matter flared up after Trump chose Indian-American entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan as an adviser on artificial intelligence in his coming administration.

Laura Loomer, a right-wing influencer, criticised Trump's selection and accused Musk and Ramaswamy of undermining American workers.

One viral post on X accused Krishnan as an "India First" operative whose goal was to "replace American workers".

Trump has sided with Musk and Ramaswamy in the public dispute over the use of the H-1B visa, saying he fully backs the programme for foreign tech workers.