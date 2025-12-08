Trump raises concern over Netflix-Warner deal; says he’d like to play a role in decision

US President Donald Trump has reportedly flagged possible issues regarding Netflix's proposed USD 72-billion acquisition of Warner Brothers Discovery’s film studio and well-known HBO streaming services.

During an event in Washington DC on Sunday (December 7), he remarked that Netflix holds a significant market share and that the merger’s scale “could be a problem”.

Last week, both companies announced they had finalised a deal to incorporate Warner Brothers' franchises such as Harry Potter and Game of Thrones into Netflix, thereby forming a new media powerhouse.

The proposed agreement, which has sparked apprehensions among certain industry stakeholders, is still awaiting approval from competition regulators.

Established in the late 1990s as a DVD rental service via postal mail, Netflix has evolved into the largest subscription-based streaming platform globally. This deal, the most significant the film industry has encountered in many years, would solidify its leading position.

As part of the arrangement, several major global entertainment franchises would transition to Netflix.

It is likely to be finalised following Warner Bros’ division of its operations in the latter half of 2026.

During the event in Washington DC, Trump stated that Netflix possesses a “very big market share” which would increase substantially if the agreement proceeds.

Trump to play personal role

The leader further mentioned that he would play a personal role in the decision regarding the approval of the deal and emphasised the magnitude of Netflix's market share on multiple occasions.

The Republican also noted that Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, had visited the Oval Office recently and commended him for his contributions to the company. Trump also praised the former and said he had done a commendable job in the history of films.

Bill Kovacic, who previously served as the chair of the US competition regulatory body, the Federal Trade Commission, informed BBC’s Today programme that the US president’s remarks indicated that discussions regarding any issues related to the deal would be managed through the White House.

“That means that we're going to have probably a deep level, an unprecedented level of presidential control in the resolution of what used to be a technical analysis of a merger,” he was quoted as saying.