Musk amplifies ex-Pfizer chief's explosive COVID vaccine safety claims

A series of tweets by Swedish journalist Peter Imanuelsen, known on X as @PeterSweden7, have gone viral after Elon Musk amplified them, reigniting a fierce global debate over the safety of Covid-19 vaccines.

At the centre of the storm is the testimony of Dr Helmut Sterz, described as a former head of toxicology at Pfizer's European operations, who reportedly appeared before a corona inquiry commission at the German parliament.

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Imanuelsen wrote: "This should be headline news EVERYWHERE. A Pfizer insider who was former head of toxicology in Europe has just come out and said something that many 'conspiracy theorists' suspected."

He added that Dr Sterz had suggested that up to 60,000 people in Germany may have died as a result of Covid-19 vaccines. Imanuelsen later revised in a follow-up tweet to a range of 20,000 to 60,000.

Who is Dr Helmut Sterz?

About the witness's credentials, Imanuelsen wrote, "He was the head of the two European toxicology centres of Pfizer's operations in Europe. He oversaw the entire toxicology program for Pfizer in Europe. He supervised and interpreted safety studies on new medicines before advancement to human clinical trials."

The tweets also claimed Dr Sterz had called for an immediate ban on mRNA vaccine technology, and alleged that the approval and rollout of Covid-19 vaccines had violated international law through what he described as a "systematic omission of preclinical safety studies".

Musk adds personal testimony

Elon Musk, who commands over 200 million followers on X, retweeted Imanuelsen's post with a personal account of his own vaccine experience.

"The vaccine dosage was obviously too high and done too many times," Musk wrote. "I had the original Wuhan virus before there was any vaccine and it was much like any other cold/flu. Bad, but not terrible. But my second vaccine shot almost sent me to the hospital. Felt like I was dying."

Why isn't mainstream media reporting it?

Imanuelsen questioned the silence of major news organisations. "The mainstream media seems to be very keen to NOT report on this," he wrote, further alleging that outlets receiving funding from the Bill Gates Foundation may have a conflict of interest in covering vaccine-related controversies.

It must be noted that the figures cited—20,000 to 60,000 deaths—are estimates attributed to a single expert's post-testimony remarks and have not been independently verified or corroborated by public health authorities.

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At the time of this report being published, Germany's health regulators and the European Medicines Agency had not issued any statement. The parliamentary testimony itself has not been fully translated or reviewed by independent medical bodies. Readers are advised to treat these claims with caution.