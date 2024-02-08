Chinese woman earns Rs 120 crore a week with her 3-second review of products

While social media platforms are flooded with online videos from people hoping to gain followers and generate revenue, a Chinese live-streaming influencer is making it big by raking in $14 million (about Rs 120 crore) every week by showcasing products for only three seconds each on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok.

Zheng Xiang Xiang from China has emerged as a trailblazer in this bustling landscape of social media influencers. With more than five million followers on Douyin, Zheng has mastered an unconventional and lightning-fast method of promoting a product.



She has revolutionised online product promotion and amassed a massive fortune in return. Unlike most social media influencers, who focus on giving every minute detail of the products they are promoting, Zheng resorts to a minimalist approach - she only shows a product for a flat three seconds.



During her live streams, Zheng's assistant hands her orange boxes containing various items one-by-one. In a matter of milliseconds, she picks up each of the products, briefly displays it to the camera, mentions its price, and promptly discards it. All this happens in just three seconds (per product).

Zheng’s ability to connect to her audience in mere seconds has translated into mind-boggling earnings. She reportedly earns an incredible $14 million (nearly ₹120 crore) every week. Her rapid-fire approach defies the traditional norms of influencer marketing and highlights how the landscape of online commerce is evolving with time.



Despite the little exposure the products promoted by her witness skyrocketing sales. Zheng’s unique technique and approach to hold viewers’ attention even in a brief period of time prove the value of attention-grabbing moments in the digital world.

