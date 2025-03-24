Canadian PM Mark Carney announces snap polls on April 28

New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday (March 23) announced a snap election in Canada on April 28, asking for “a strong positive mandate” from voters against the backdrop of a trade war and annexation threats from US President Donald Trump.

“We are facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump’s unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty,” Reuters quoted Carney as saying.

Also read: Canada will never, ever be part of America: Mark Carney, Canada’s PM-elect



“There is so much more to do to secure Canada. To invest in Canada, to build Canada, to unite Canada. That’s why I’m asking for a strong positive mandate from my fellow Canadians. I’ve just requested that the Governor General dissolve Parliament and call an election for April 28, and she has agreed,” he told the press after his request for an early poll was accepted.

Carney kicks off campaign

Carney and his Conservative opponent Pierre Poilievre kicked off their election campaigns Sunday while asserting that US President Donald Trump must respect Canada's sovereignty.

Carney announced there will be a five-week election campaign before the vote on April 28.

“President Trump claims that Canada isn't a real country. He wants to break us so America can own us. We will not let that happen." The governing Liberals had appeared poised for a historic election defeat this year until Trump declared a trade war. Trump has repeatedly said that Canada should become the 51st US state and he acknowledged Friday that he has upended Canadian politics.

Also read: India cautious, but optimistic as Canada’s PM-elect Carney surges in election race



Rise in nationalism

Trump's almost daily attacks on Canada's sovereignty have infuriated Canadians and led to a surge in Canadian nationalism that has bolstered Liberal poll numbers.

The election campaign for 343 seats or districts in the House of Commons will last 37 days. Although other parties are running, the Liberals and the Conservatives are the only two that have a chance to form a government. The party that commands a majority in Parliament, either alone or with the support of another party, will form the next government and its leader will be prime minister.

Canadians have two choices, says Carney

Carney replaced Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January but remained in power until the Liberal Party elected a new leader on March 9 following a leadership race by the governing party.

The opposition Conservatives hoped to make the election about Trudeau, whose popularity declined as food and housing prices rose and immigration surged. But after decades of bilateral stability, the vote is now expected to focus on who is best equipped to deal with Trump.

Carney said the choice for Canadians is a “Canadian Trump or a government that unites the country.” Trump put 25 per cent tariffs on Canada's steel and aluminium and is threatening sweeping tariffs on all Canadian products — as well as all of America's trading partners — on April 2.

Also read: Canada | 2 Indian-origin women in PM Carney's cabinet; Delhi-born Khera gets health



Rival in the race

Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservatives, is Carney's main challenger. The party and Poilievre were heading for a huge victory in Canada's federal election this year until Trump's near-daily trade and annexation threats derailed them.

Poilievre said he will stand up to Trump but Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, a conservative ally, said in an interview that Poilievre would be “very much in sync” with the “new direction in America.”

“The content of this interview is very bad news for the Conservatives because it reinforces the Liberals' narrative about Pierre Poilievre and his perceived ideological proximity with Donald Trump,” said Daniel Béland, a political science professor at McGill University in Montreal.

Poilievre’s stance against Trump

Poilievre said he will stand up to Trump.

“I will insist the president recognises the independence and sovereignty of Canada. I will insist he stops tariffing our nation," Poilievre said as he launched his campaign.

“I know a lot of people are worried, angry and anxious. And with good reason as a result of the president's unacceptable threats against our country." Carney still hasn't had a phone call with Trump and that might not happen now until after the election. Trump mocked Trudeau by calling him governor, but he has not yet mentioned Carney's name.

Also read: Can US grab Greenland, Canada, Panama Canal? Decoding Trump’s ‘threats’



Conditions for discussions with Trump

Carney said there are certain conditions for a discussion with Trump.

“Mr Trump must recognize that Canada is a sovereign country. He has to say that, he has to accept that, before we can have a discussion about a trade agreement,” he said.

“Let's just say there is no meeting that has been planned.” Carney, 60, was the head of the Bank of Canada during the 2008 financial crisis. In 2013, he became the first noncitizen of the United Kingdom to run the Bank of England — helping to manage the impact of Brexit.

Carney, a political novice, has moved the Liberal Party to the right, scrapping Trudeau's signature carbon tax and reversing a capital gains tax increase. He also announced a middle-class tax cut on Sunday.

Poilievre, 45, for years the party's go-to attack dog, is a career politician and firebrand populist who says he will put “Canada first.” Elon Musk, who has played an integral role in the Trump administration, has previously endorsed and praised Canada's Conservative leader. Poilievre has vowed to defund Canada's public broadcaster, and he won't allow media onboard his campaign buses and planes.

(With inputs from agencies)