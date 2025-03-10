Canada will never, ever be part of America: Mark Carney, Canada’s PM-elect

Canada’s next prime minister Mark Carney has made it clear that his country will never become a part of the United States of America.

After the Liberal Party overwhelmingly elected him to succeed Justin Trudeau as the next prime minister of Canada, 59-year-old Mark Carney said, in response to US President Trump’s wish to make Canada the 51st state of USA, “America is not Canada. Canada will never, ever be part of America in any way, shape, or form.”

“We did not ask for this fight, but Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves,” said Carney.

The former governor of Bank of Canada and Bank of England won the race to lead the Liberal Party with a huge 85 per cent of the votes.

During his victory speech at the Liberal Party convention in Ottawa on Sunday (March 9), Carney said America wants Canada’s resources, water, land, and country.

“If they succeeded, they would destroy our way of life. America is a melting pot. Canada is a mosaic,” he said.

‘Trump’s attacking Canadian families’

“Donald Trump has put unjustified tariffs on what we build, on what we sell, on how we make a living. He’s attacking Canadian families, workers and businesses, and we cannot let him succeed. And we won’t. We won’t. I am proud. I am proud of the response of Canadians who are making their voices heard and their wallets felt. I am grateful for how our provinces are stepping up to the fight,” Carney told the convention.

He described America as a country they could no longer trust as it has brought dark days on Canada.

“We are getting over the shock, but let us never forget the lessons, we have to look after ourselves and to look out for each other. We need to pull together in the tough days ahead,” said Canada’s next prime minister.

Referring to Trump’s tariff threats, Carney said Canada’s retaliatory measures would remain in place until the US could make a credible commitment on free and fair trade.

Carney was also critical of America’s healthcare system for being an apparent business, and compared it to that of Canada’s and how healthcare is a right in his country.

‘Trade or hockey, Canada will win’

The Liberal Party’s newly-elected leader said the US should make no mistake, because whether it is trade or hockey, it is the Canadians who will win.

He also criticised the Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, and said that if Trump is trying to weaken Canada’s economy, “there is someone else, who if he succeeds, will weaken our economy”.

“Poilievre is the type of lifelong politician who worships at the altar of the free market despite never having made a payroll himself,” said Carney.

‘Vive la Canada’

Carney promised the people of Canada that they would get through this crisis together.

“We can and we will come out stronger than ever, and we will because Canada is built on the strength of its people,” he said.

“Vive la Canada (long live Canada),” said Mark Carney.