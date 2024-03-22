Bond between people of India and Bhutan makes relationship unique: PM Modi

Emphasising that "Bharat" resides in people's hearts in Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 22) said the bonding between the people of India and the Himalayan kingdom makes their bilateral relationship unique.

The prime minister made the evocative remark during his address at a gathering in Thimpu after receiving Bhutan’s highest civilian award, the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo', the first foreign Head of the government to receive the honour.

The honour was conferred on him by King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Modi said the successful endeavour of one country is cheered by the other. "The affinity between people of India and Bhutan makes our relationship unique," he said. He told the Bhutanese people that "India resides in your hearts".

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day State visit to Bhutan to further cement India's relationship with the Himalayan nation as part of the country's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy.

He addressed the gathering as "My dear friends of Bhutan" and greeted them with a 'namaskar', receiving applause from the audience. King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the Fifth King of Bhutan, and members of the royal family were also present on the occasion.

In his address in Hindi, Modi asserted, "Our ties are inseparable. Our friendship is inseparable. Our mutual cooperation is inseparable. And, the main thing is our faith is unwavering. And, that is why this day is very special for me."

People from Bhutan dressed in their ethnic wear and holding flags of both countries clapped intermittently as Modi addressed them.

"As an Indian, it is a great day for me. You have honoured me with Bhutan's highest (civilian) award. Every award is credible. But, when that award comes from a different country, then that faith gets strengthened that we both countries are moving forward in the right direction," he said.

Modi said it "enhances our belief that through our efforts" welfare of people of both countries has taken place. "It gives us enthusiasm and energy to work harder. But this honour is not my personal achievement. This is an honour for India and 140 crore Indians," Modi said.

Thanking Bhutan and its people from the bottom of his heart, the Indian prime minister said on this "great land of Bhutan, on behalf of all Indians I humbly accept this award".

Modi said 140 crore Indians know that the people of Bhutan are akin "to their family members..." He said the people of Bhutan also know this and accept that "India is their family".

As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.