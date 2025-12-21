India rejects claims of breach at Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi

India on Sunday rejected claims from Bangladeshi media regarding a protest held outside Bangladesh's High Commission in New Delhi as “misleading propaganda”.

The demonstration was in response to the horrendous killing of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, not an attempt to cause a security incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

The MEA clarified that the protest, which occurred on Saturday, involved 20-25 young individuals who raised slogans condemning Das’s brutal murder and called for greater protection for minorities in Bangladesh.

Certain media outlets in Bangladesh claimed the protesters tried to breach security at the Bangladesh High Commission during the demonstration. However, the Indian government firmly denied these allegations. “There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Protest outside Bangladesh mission peaceful

“We have noted misleading propaganda in sections of the Bangladesh media on the incident,” Jaiswal said, responding to a media query.

The MEA clarified that after the protesters gathered and voiced their concerns for a short time, the police at the scene dispersed them, with visual evidence available to the public for review.

“The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes. Visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see. India is committed to ensuring the safety of foreign missions and posts in its territory in accordance with the Vienna Convention,” Jaiswal added.

MEA urges justice for Dipu Das

The Ministry of External Affairs also urged the Bangladeshi authorities to bring the perpetrators of the barbaric killing to justice.

Dipu Chandra Das, 25, was lynched by a mob in Mymensingh city on Thursday. The killing has added to ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, following the death of prominent student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi was a key figure in the anti-government protests that have intensified political tension in the country.

India also continued to monitor developments in Bangladesh, with officials staying in contact with Dhaka authorities. The government reiterated its concern for the attacks on minorities and urged the Bangladeshi government to ensure accountability for the tragic death of Dipu Chandra Das.

“India continues to keep a close watch on the evolving situation in Bangladesh. Our officials remain in touch with Bangladesh authorities and have conveyed to them our strong concerns at the attacks on minorities,” Jaiswal said.

India called on Bangladesh to act swiftly in bringing those responsible for Das’s murder to justice.

