Bangladesh student leader Sharif Osman Hadi laid to rest in Dhaka amid heavy security

The funeral prayer of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Mancha, was held at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building amid heavy security on Saturday (December 20). It was announced that he would be buried near the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, beside the Dhaka University Central Mosque.

The funeral prayer took place at around 2:30 pm and was attended by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, members of the Advisory Council, leaders and activists of various political parties, and a large crowd.

Ahead of the funeral prayer, Yunus said, “We have not come today to bid you farewell. You remain within our hearts; you remain in the hearts of all Bangladeshis,” reported BBC Bangla.

At the time, Hadi’s family and representatives of Inqilab Mancha demanded the arrest of those responsible for his killing.

Hadi’s organisation warns Yunus govt

Raising the question of what actions the government has taken to apprehend Hadi’s killers, Inqilab Mancha member secretary Abdullah Al Jaber asked what action the government has taken to apprehend Hadi’s killers.

He warned that if the government fails to come forward and inform the public about this within 24 hours, he would demand the resignation of Home Affairs Adviser Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and the Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Khoda Baksh Chowdhury.

Heavy security at funeral venue

Earlier in the day, security was beefed up at the Parliament complex and several other key locations in Dhaka ahead of ahead of the funeral prayers of slain student leader Sharif Osman Had,i with the administration deploying the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel along with police to prevent any untoward incident.

According to a report in BDNews24, the decision of deployment was announced by the BGB authorities in a statement on Saturday (December 20).

Earlier in the day, Hadi’s body was taken to the morgue of to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital from the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, said Deputy Commissioner Ibne Mizan of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Tejgaon Division.

Hadi’s supporters gather near funeral venue

Meanwhile, Activists belonging to Inqilab Moncho assembled to take part in the funeral procession of their leader, Hadi, amid heightened security across several areas of Dhaka. The security deployment comes two days after Hadi died in Singapore, days after he was shot in what authorities reportedly described as a targeted attack.

Arrangements for Hadi’s funeral prayers are being made at Manik Mia Avenue, situated to the south of the national Parliament complex. Law enforcement agencies have tightened security in and around the venue, imposing movement restrictions and maintaining a visible presence to prevent any untoward incident.

How the violence started

Hadi, who served as the convenor of Inqilab Moncho, was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in the Bijoynagar area of the capital. He was critically injured in the attack and was airlifted to Singapore on December 15 for advanced medical treatment. Despite medical intervention, he succumbed to injuries on December 18.

Following his death, protests broke out in different parts of Dhaka, with supporters and activists demanding justice. Multiple demonstrations were reported on Friday after Hadi’s body was flown back to Bangladesh, further escalating tensions in the city.

Although Inqilab Moncho has urged its supporters to remain calm and ensure the funeral procession passes peacefully, the overall situation in Dhaka continues to be tense. Amid the unrest, several citizen groups have called for the resignation of the home adviser, alleging a failure to maintain law and order following the killing and the violence that followed.