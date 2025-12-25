Tarique Rahman returns after 17 years, says ‘I have a plan’ for Bangladesh

Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), in his first address to party workers upon his return to the country after 17 years, invoked Martin Luther King’s “I have a dream” speech, stating, “I have a plan.”

Addressing party workers in Purbachal on the eastern outskirts of Dhaka on Thursday (December 25), the BNP leader said that he has plans to rebuild Bangladesh and sought cooperation from every person in the country to make the plan a reality.

Rahaman also said that just as the people of the country achieved independence in 1971, in 2024, people from all walks of life came together to protect the country’s independence and sovereignty.

‘Bangladeshis want their democratic rights back’

He said that the people of Bangladesh want to regain their right to speak and their democratic rights. Rahaman also said that it was the need of the hour to rebuild the country, adding that Bangladesh is home to people from the hills and the plains, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians alike.

Also Read: BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman returns to Bangladesh after 17 years

“We want to build a safe Bangladesh, where every woman, man, and child, regardless of who they are, can step out of their homes safely and return safely,” added Rahaman, reported Pratham Alo.

Recalling slain student leader Osman Hadi, Tarique Rahman said that Hadi wanted the people of the country to regain their economic rights.

"If we are to repay the debt of the blood of those who were martyred in 1971 and 2024, we must build the Bangladesh we all dream of," he added as quoted by the Daily Star.

‘Youth will build Bangladesh’

Elaborating further, the BNP leader said that the younger generation will build the country in the future and stressed the need to build the nation on a democratic foundation with a strong economy.

Rahman said, “Together we will work, together we will build our Bangladesh,” and expressed his gratitude to everyone.

Also Read: Awami League banned from Bangladesh’s 2026 general elections

"Today, the people of Bangladesh want to regain their right to speak. They want to get back their democratic rights," he said.

"The time has come for all of us to build the country together. This country belongs to people of the hills and the plains, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians. We want to build a safe Bangladesh, where every woman, man, and child can leave home and return safely,” added Rahman as quoted by the Daily Star.