Awami League banned from Bangladesh’s 2026 general elections

The Awami League will not be able to contest the upcoming general elections in Bangladesh in February, next year, as there is a ban on the activities of the party, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the interim government of the neighbouring country has said.

Speaking to reporters, the Press Secretary of the interim government, Shafikul Alam, said that since there is a ban on the political activities of the Awami League in the country, the party will not be able to take part in the upcoming elections.

Alam remarked on Wednesday in response to a question about a letter sent by US lawmakers to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus expressing concern over the ban on the Awami League.

‘Unaware of US lawmakers’ letter’

Alam further stated that he had not seen the letter and was not aware of it, adding that the government’s stand on the Awami League was clear.

"Since the Awami League's activities are banned and the Election Commission has deregistered the party, the Awami League will not be able to take part in this election," said Alam as quoted by ANI.

The Awami League’s registration has been suspended, and its leaders are facing trial at the International Crimes Tribunal. The decision was announced in May by the interim government in a gazette notification banning all activities of the Bangladesh Awami League and its affiliated, associated, and fraternal organisations.

The interim government stated that the ban on the Awami League will remain in force until the completion of trials at the International Crimes Tribunal.

The notification further stated that the action was taken under the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Ordinance.

What Hasina said

As Bangladesh prepares to hold its national elections nearly a year after the government led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted following a student-led uprising in July last year, Hasina has said that an election without her party would not constitute a genuine poll but a “coronation”, as the Awami League has been barred from contesting the upcoming vote.

“An election without the Awami League is not an election but a coronation. Muhammad Yunus governs without a single vote from the Bangladeshi people, and now he seeks to ban the party that has been elected nine times by popular mandate,” Hasina said in a statement.

Slams Yunus govt

She further said that, historically, when Bangladeshis are unable to vote for their preferred party, voter participation declines sharply. As a result, she said, millions would be effectively disenfranchised if the ban on the Awami League remains in place.

Hasina added that any government formed through such a process would lack the moral authority to govern, calling it a missed opportunity at a time when the country needs genuine national reconciliation. Bangladesh is scheduled to hold its next general elections in February 2026, amid heightened political tensions.