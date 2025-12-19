Bangladesh Press Adviser apologises after attacks on media offices in Dhaka

A key official of the Bangladesh's Interim Government led Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, its Press Advisor Shafiqul Alam in a Facebook post on Friday (December 19) has issued an emotional apology over the violence and arson in Dhaka following the death as well as the attack on media outlets following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the July uprising that ousted the Sheikh Hasina government.

Apologising to journalists whose offices were attacked, Shafiqul, a former journalist, said that he wished that he could dig up a hole and bury himself in it out of shame.

‘Frantic calls from journalists’

Shafiqul further stated that on Thursday night, he received frantic calls from frightened journalists from The Daily Star and Prothom Alo newspapers, adding that despite his repeated calls for help to concerned officials, the support did not arrive in time, and the journalists had to bear the trauma of one of the “country’s worst mob attacks” on media outlets.

“Last night, I received frantic, tear-choked calls for help from my journalist friends at The Daily Star and Prothom Alo. To all my friends, I am deeply sorry that I failed you. I made scores of calls to the right people, trying to mobilise help, but it did not arrive in time,” said the Press Secretary.

“I finally went to sleep at 5 a.m., knowing that all the journalists trapped inside The Daily Star had been rescued and were safe. By then, however, the two newspapers had already witnessed and endured one of the country’s worst mob attacks and arsons on media outlets,” he added.

‘Bury myself in shame’

Shafiqul further stated that he was at a loss for words to console the affected journalists. “I do not know what words could console you. All I can say is that as a former journalist, I am sorry. I wish I could dig up a great piece of earth and bury myself in shame,” he said.

His remarks come a day after a group of people, suspected to be among the protesters, on Thursday night launched attacks on the offices of Bengali daily Prothom Alo and the adjacent English-language newspaper The Daily Star in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar area, close to the Shahbagh intersection.

‘Motive behind attack unclear’

According to reports, the attackers ransacked multiple floors of the building at a time when journalists and other staff members were still inside, leaving them trapped for hours, while parts of the premises were vandalised. The mob also reportedly set fire to the area in front of the building, further escalating panic among those inside.

The motive behind the attack remained unclear, particularly as both newspapers are widely known for their relatively supportive to the interim government.