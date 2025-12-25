Another lynching in Bangladesh: Man killed in Rajbari over 'extortion'

A man was reportedly lynched by a mob in Rajbari's Pangsha upazila in Bangladesh over alleged extortion demands. According to local media reports, the incident took place around 11 pm on Wednesday (December 24).

Speaking to reporters, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar said on Thursday (December 25) that the incident occurred in the Hosendanga village of Kalimohor union, reported the Daily Star.

The report further stated that the deceased had been identified as Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, a resident of the Hosendanga village. However, the report did not mention the religion of the deceased.

Associate of deceased arrested

Police said following the incident, one of the deceased’s associates, Mohammad Selim, was arrested and two firearms were recovered from his possession.

Elaborating further, the ASP said that upon being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and rescued Samrat in a critical condition. The victim was then rushed to the Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead around 2 am, reported the Daily Star.

“Police later recovered a pistol and a one-shot gun from Selim and took him into custody. Samrat's body was sent to Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy,” the ASP said.

‘Victim had murder case against him’

He also said there were at least two cases against Samrat, including a murder case.

Locals reportedly said Samrat had formed a criminal gang and was involved in extortion and other unlawful activities. Samrat had demanded extortion money from Shahidul Islam, a resident of the village.

When Samrat and members of his group went to Shahidul's residence on Wednesday night, the occupants raised an alarm, following which the locals rushed to the spot and assaulted Samrat. While his other associates managed to flee from the spot, Selim was caught with weapons.

The backdrop

The incident comes days after a Hindu man was allegedly lynched by a mob in Bangladesh over accusations of making derogatory remarks about Islam, amid heightened unrest in the country.

The incident, according to local media reports, occurred on Thursday night (December 18) in Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh district. The deceased was identified as Dipu Chandra Das (30).

Reports said Dipu was assaulted by a group of people following allegations that he made offensive remarks during an event at a local factory. The situation escalated rapidly, leading to mob violence in which he was beaten to death.