Bangladesh media under attack, editors say ‘right to stay alive’ at risk

In the wake of attacks on newspapers and violent acts on media house premises in Bangladesh, several editors have raised concerns. They said that Bangladesh’s media is facing a difficult time, and freedom of expression is being overshadowed by concerns about journalists’ “right to stay alive".

The remarks came on Monday (December 22) after mobs set ablaze the offices of the Prothom Alo and The Daily Star newspapers in Dhaka on the night of December 18, trapping several journalists and staff inside for hours, while police and fire services were initially blocked from reaching the site. The protesters allegedly targeted dailies that were accused of serving the interests of India and former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

'Right to stay alive'

The Daily Star editor and publisher Mahfuz Anam in a press conference said, "Freedom of expression is no longer the main issue. Now it is about the right to stay alive."

Senior politicians, business leaders and media owners attended the press meet.

"The media in Bangladesh is facing a fight for survival," Anam added.

The attacks were aimed at killing journalists and staff rather than being acts of protest against specific newspapers, he said, noting that the mob would have warned them to leave if it were otherwise.

"Instead, about 26-27 media workers were trapped on the rooftop of The Daily Star building while the fire brigade was not allowed to reach them," Anam said, and added that there are social media messages allegedly calling for journalists of the two dailies to be hunted down and killed at their homes.

Chaos after Hadi's death

Meanwhile, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) defended its delayed intervention, saying immediate action could have worsened the situation.

"The reason we could not go into action there was to ensure that no human life was lost,” DMP Additional Commissioner Nazrul Islam told reporters.

The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus said nine people were arrested in connection with the attacks on the offices of the two newspapers and cultural organisations Chhayanaut and Udichi Shilpi Goshthi following the death of radical right-wing youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

The newspapers were accused by the attackers of "serving the interests" of India and the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Who was Hadi?

A staunch critic of India, 32-year-old Hadi was a key figure in last year's pro-democracy uprising that ousted Hasina’s Awami League regime on August 5, 2024. Hadi, the Inqilab Mancha spokesperson, died while undergoing treatment in Singapore on December 18 last week after he was shot while campaigning. He was a candidate for the general elections scheduled on February 12.

While the interim government condemned the attacks, it described the perpetrators as fringe elements, drawing criticism from rights groups and journalists who said the authorities failed to prevent the violence despite appeals for protection.

(With agency inputs)