Video of 'onion bhaji' moment at anti-immigrant rally in London goes viral
A video capturing anti-immigration protesters buying 'onion bhaji' went viral; irony of these protestors tucking into Indian snacks was flagged on social media
In an ironic twist, anti-immigrant protestors in London participating in a massive far-right rally led by prominent activist, Tommy Robinson, were spotted buying ‘onion bhaji’, a popular Indian snack at a streetside stall.
A video capturing anti-immigration protesters buying the signature Indian snack during the far-right demonstration, titled ‘Unite the Kingdom”, went viral. Protestors who were wrapped up in the British flag chanting “We want our country back" were also hitting the Indian snack counters and tucking into Indian food.
Hypocritical or inclusive?
This irony was not missed and a video was uploaded on social media.
The video racked up over 9.4 million views, sparking a wave of reactions across social media. While some users found the moment ironic, one quipped, “Let me grab some Indian snacks before protesting against Indians”. Others interpreted it as a gesture of cultural openness.
“There’s nothing wrong with embracing other cultures,” another user commented seeing it as being inclusive.
Key word is 'illegal'
Meanwhile, another user remarked that others are not “getting it”, the rally is about illegal immigrants, not immigrants in general.
“Clearly, those running businesses are here legally. The key issue is illegality,” the user said.
Most comments echoed this sentiment, emphasising that the protest was aimed at illegal immigration, not a rejection of cultural diversity.
Rally gets violent
The "Unite the Kingdom" rally, billed as a protest against immigration, was held in London on Saturday (September 13). The turnout was large, the numbers higher than what the police had anticipated.
The rally too turned violent as the police tried to keep Tommy Robinson's supporters away from around 5,000 counter-demonstrators marching for "Stand Up to Rascism" in Whitehall.
Police officers were punched, kicked and struck with bottles.
According to reports, the police said that those people who were involved in the disorder can expect to face robust police action in the coming days and weeks.