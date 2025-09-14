Video of 'onion bhaji' moment at anti-immigrant rally in London goes viral

In an ironic twist, anti-immigrant protestors in London participating in a massive far-right rally led by prominent activist, Tommy Robinson, were spotted buying ‘onion bhaji’, a popular Indian snack at a streetside stall.

A video capturing anti-immigration protesters buying the signature Indian snack during the far-right demonstration, titled ‘Unite the Kingdom”, went viral. Protestors who were wrapped up in the British flag chanting “We want our country back" were also hitting the Indian snack counters and tucking into Indian food.

Hypocritical or inclusive?

This irony was not missed and a video was uploaded on social media.

The video racked up over 9.4 million views, sparking a wave of reactions across social media. While some users found the moment ironic, one quipped, “Let me grab some Indian snacks before protesting against Indians”. Others interpreted it as a gesture of cultural openness.

Also read: Who is Tommy Robinson, the man behind massive far-right march in London?

“There’s nothing wrong with embracing other cultures,” another user commented seeing it as being inclusive.

Key word is 'illegal'

Meanwhile, another user remarked that others are not “getting it”, the rally is about illegal immigrants, not immigrants in general.

“Clearly, those running businesses are here legally. The key issue is illegality,” the user said.