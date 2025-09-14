Elon Musk calls for regime change in UK at far-right London rally

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk virtually addressed an anti-immigration rally in London on Saturday, organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, where he warned that the UK was on the verge of collapse and openly called for regime change. He told protesters they had only two options — fight back or die — warning that violence was imminent.

Speaking to an estimated crowd of more than one lakh people at the “Unite the Kingdom” rally, Musk said Britain was facing “total destruction” driven by what he described as “massive uncontrolled migration.”

“There’s something beautiful about being British, and what I see happening here is the destruction of Britain,” Musk told the gathering. “It began with a slow erosion, but it is now rapidly accelerating.”



Declaring that citizens had only “two options — fight back or die,” Musk warned of imminent unrest. He directly demanded the ouster of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government, saying Britain could not wait until the next general election.

“I really think that there’s got to be a change of government in Britain. You can’t — we don’t have another four years, or whenever the next election is, it’s too long. Something’s got to be done. There’s got to be a dissolution of parliament and a new vote held,” he said.

Musk also invoked the recent killing of US conservative activist Charlie Kirk, blaming the political left for escalating violence.

“There’s so much violence on the left, with our friend Charlie Kirk getting murdered in cold blood this week and people on the left celebrating it openly,” he alleged.