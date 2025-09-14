Who is Tommy Robinson, the man behind massive far-right march in London?

A massive anti-immigration rally in London on Saturday (September 13) led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson attracted more than 100,000 participants, marking one of the largest right-wing demonstrations in UK history. The march, however, turned violent as protestors and law enforcement officers clashed resulting in injuries to 26 police officers.

The "Unite the Kingdom" rally, billed as a protest against immigration, with demonstrator chanting "We want our country back", saw a large turnout, far higher than what the police had anticipated. However, as the police tried to keep Tommy Robinson's supporters away from around 5,000 counter-demonstrators marching for "Stand Up to Rascism" in Whitehall, the protest got violent.

Police officers were punched, kicked and struck with bottles.

This rally underscored Tommy Robinson’s ability to mobilise large crowds under slogans of “border control” and "protection of British culture”. The demands at these rallies are the same – halt migrant crossings, deport undocumented immigrants, and prioritise native Britons over newcomers.

So, who is Tommy Robinson?

Controversial far-right figure

Tommy Robinson (41 years), whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is a prominent far-right figure in the UK, known for his anti-immigrant and anti-Islam views. He is a self-described journalist who claims he is exposing "state wrongdoings".

Robinson founded the nationalist and anti-Islam group, the English Defence League in 2009, and has remained a controversial and influential far-right figure in British politics. He is know for organising violent street protests in the 2000s and 2010s.

He claims he stands for free speech and the preservation of national identity. However, underlying this narrative is a marked antagonism toward Muslims, whom he frequently portrays as threats or offenders. Against this backdrop, his vocal admiration for British Hindus stands out.

Five prison terms

Robinson, who has had several criminal convictions over the years, including for assault in 2005, passport fraud in 2012, mortgage fraud in 2014, and contempt of court in 2018. He has served four separate prison terms.

He was just released from prison earlier this year after being jailed for violating a 2021 injunction by repeating false claims about a Syrian refugee.

Robinson had also declared bankruptcy in 2021 and admitted to gambling away huge sums while he was accepting donations from supporters.

Banned on social media

Robinson has often courted controversy and has been banned on X (formerly Twitter) and grapples with a string of legal issues in the UK.

His account on X was suspended in 2018 for hateful speech, and it remained inactive for several years before being reinstated in 2023, after Musk’s takeover. (Incidentally, Elon Musk, who restored Robinson's account on X, had also joined in at the UK rally via a video link where he said, "the left is the party of murder and celebrating murder")

Robinson was also banned from Facebook and Instagram in 2019 for repeated breaches of hate speech policies. On X, he currently has over a million followers.

Inciting violent unrest

Following a deadly stabbing in Southport in August 2024, Tommy Robinson circulated false claims alleging the attacker was a Muslim and called on his followers to "rise up." His actions sparked widespread outrage and led to accusations that he had incited violent unrest.

Links to right-wing groups

Robinson has built connections with right-wing groups in the United States, making appearances on platforms like Fox News and Infowars. He has also received financial backing from the US-based think tank Middle East Forum. Notably, Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, has referred to Robinson as a source of inspiration.

Views on Indians

In contrast to his frequent criticism of Muslims, Robinson has constantly expressed admiration for Indians, particularly Hindus, whom he describes as a “peaceful, peace-loving migrant community”. He has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rise to power as a “populist revolution” and has aligned himself with Hindutva ideologues who advocate Hindu nationalist politics.

In media interviews, Robinson has vowed to support British Hindus amid ethnic unrest, even pledging to mobilise “hundreds of men” on their behalf. His claim that the media has vilified Hindus while siding with “radical Islamists” echoes rhetoric commonly used by Hindu nationalist leaders in India.