Another monk detained in Bangladesh, ISKCON centre vandalised: Member

As violence escalates against the Hindu community in Bangladesh, reports suggest that a second priest, named Shyam Das, has been detained in that country, while an ISKCON centre in Bhairab was vandalised.

However, authorities have not officially confirmed Shyam Das's arrest. These incidents come on the heels of a series of targeted attacks against the Hindu minority, as claimed by ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharaman Das.

Shyam Das was allegedly taken into custody after he visited monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested earlier this week on sedition charges.

'No signs of stopping'

Venting his frustration on social media, Radharaman Das questioned the fairness of such actions, posting, "Arresting innocent Iskcon monks is deeply disturbing." He added a video of the vandalised ISKCON centre in his post and captioned it, "The attacks show no signs of stopping."

Another ISKCON center in Bhairav, Bangladesh, has been vandalized. No respite in sight. #SaveBangladeshiHindus pic.twitter.com/ut7CMRb4mn — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) November 30, 2024

Since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government in August, the Hindu community in Bangladesh has faced increased violence, with reports of over 200 temples being attacked. In addition, the government recently froze bank accounts of 17 individuals linked to ISKCON, including Chinmoy Krishna Das, further flaring tensions.

This week, a petition was also filed in the High Court in Dhaka seeking a ban on ISKCON, with the attorney general calling it a "religious fundamentalist organisation." While the court declined to impose the ban, the situation remains volatile.

Reactions and fallout in India

The unrest has resulted in reactions in India, with protests erupting outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata. The Indian government has strongly condemned the ongoing violence and urged Bangladesh to safeguard its minority communities.

"The increasing violence against Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh is deeply concerning. India has repeatedly raised this issue with the Bangladeshi government and urged immediate steps to protect lives and liberties," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.