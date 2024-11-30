End atrocities on Hindus, free ISKCON monk: RSS to Bangladesh interim govt

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday (November 30) urged Bangladesh's interim government to halt atrocities against Hindus and promptly release ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das from jail.

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in a statement also appealed to the Indian government to continue its efforts to stop the atrocities on the Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh and take necessary steps to build global opinion in its support "as soon as possible".

"The attacks, murders, looting, arson as well as inhuman atrocities by Islamic fundamentalists on Hindus, women and all other minorities in Bangladesh are extremely worrying and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh condemns this," he said.

Instead of stopping this, the present Bangladesh government and other agencies are only silent spectators, Hosabale said.

Also Read: Kolkata hospital: Won't treat Bangladeshi patients due to 'insults shown towards India'

'Unjust to send monk to jail'

"Out of helplessness, a new phase of injustice and atrocities seems to be emerging against the Hindus of Bangladesh to suppress the voice raised by them in a democratic way for self-defense," the RSS general secretary said.

"It is unjust for the Bangladesh government to send ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is leading the Hindus in such peaceful demonstrations, to jail," he added Bangladesh Police earlier on Monday arrested International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka while he was travelling to Chittagong.

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh appeals to the Bangladesh government to ensure that the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh stop immediately and release Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das from imprisonment," Hosabale said.

Also Read: 3 Hindu temples vandalised in Bangladesh's Chattogram

Appeal

"The RSS also appeals to the Indian government to continue its efforts to stop the atrocities on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh and take necessary steps as soon as possible to build global opinion in its support," he added.

At this crucial time, the RSS general secretary said, India and the global community and institutions should stand with the victims of Bangladesh and express their support, and demand that their respective governments make every possible effort to ensure that atrocities on the Hindus and other minorities are stopped in Bangladesh immediately.

This is necessary for world peace and brotherhood, he added.

(With agency inputs)