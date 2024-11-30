Bangladesh: 9 held for lawyer's murder, 17 ISKCON-linked bank accounts frozen

At least nine individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder of Assistant Public Prosecutor Saiful Islam, who was killed during violent clashes in Chattogram, Bangladesh, earlier this week.

The arrests come after a case was filed against 46 people, most of whom are cleanliness or sanitation workers from the minority Hindu community, for their alleged involvement in the attack.

The violence erupted on November 26 when followers of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das clashed with security personnel after Das was denied bail and sent to jail on sedition charges.

Suspects identified

Police identified the suspects using CCTV footage from the court premises, where the fatal attack occurred. Chandan Das, a primary accused, was reportedly seen attacking the lawyer with a sharp weapon.

The incident has culminated in nationwide outrage, with lawyers and political groups demanding justice for Islam and calling for strict action against his killers.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, formerly associated with ISKCON and now a spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on November 27.

He faces sedition charges related to alleged disrespect of Bangladesh’s national flag during a Hindu community rally. His arrest has set off protests among his supporters, intensifying communal tensions in the region.

ISKCON under scrutiny, bank accounts frozen

In a related development, Bangladesh’s Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has frozen the bank accounts of 17 individuals linked to ISKCON, including Chinmoy Krishna Das, for 30 days.

The move followed the Bangladesh High Court’s rejection of a petition seeking a ban on ISKCON. The court said that the situation did not require immediate intervention but urged the government to protect law and order.

ISKCON Bangladesh has distanced itself from Das and refuted allegations of involvement in the violence, labelling them as part of a malicious campaign. The organisation claims Das was expelled long before his arrest.

Concerns over minority safety

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of minorities in Bangladesh, with India expressing its apprehension over the arrest and violence. Hindu leaders have called for global attention to the growing insecurity faced by the Hindu community in Bangladesh, which has dwindled from 22% of the population during the 1971 Liberation War to around 8% today.

As communal tensions and allegations of discrimination rise, Bangladesh's government faces increasing pressure to ensure justice and safeguard minority rights.