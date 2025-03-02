After US fiasco, Zelenskyy gets a hug from Starmer, advice from NATO chief

A day after the blowout at the White House with President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday (March 1) embraced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and told him he had the nation’s unwavering support. Zelenskyy on Saturday arrived to shouts of support from people who had gathered outside 10 Downing St, where Starmer gave him a hug and ushered him inside. The two leaders met on the eve of a meeting of European leaders in London.

“Full backing” from UK Called to discuss how European nations can defend Ukraine — and themselves — if the US withdraws support, it has taken on new urgency following Trump’s televised berating of Zelenskyy. “And as you heard from the cheers on the street outside, you have full backing across the United Kingdom,” Starmer told the leader of the war-torn country. “We stand with you, with Ukraine, for as long as it may take.” Also read: White House public spat pushes Ukraine peace further away Zelenskyy thanked him and the people of the UK for their support and friendship. Starmer spoke to both Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday evening after the meeting, the prime minister’s office said.

