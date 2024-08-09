10 things Yunus’s interim govt should do to get Bangladesh back on track

After a bout of strife and violence that had Sheikh Hasina resign as Bangladesh Prime Minister and flee the nation, an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has taken office.

But, the deteriorating law and order situation, sagging forex reserves, and soaring inflation and foreign debt present no easy task for Yunus and his 16-member team.

From ending the chaos and ensuring justice for the victims of violence to addressing the job situation to hold free and fair elections, the interim government has to get working on 10 main concerns.

1. Reining in chaos

Chaos engulfed Bangladesh after a student-led mass movement forced Hasina to flee to India on August 5. While the nation is gradually picking up the pieces, Hasina’s departure has left her Awami League’s supporters and functionaries vulnerable.

Reports of attacks on Awami League leaders, parliamentarians and properties have come in from every district. Minority community members, particularly Hindus — generally viewed as Awami League sympathisers — have also been targeted.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council said it received reports of attacks on Hindus from 29 districts and nine temples. This despite Muslims voluntarily guarding Hindu temples in many areas to thwart further attacks.

2. Functioning police force

Over 300 people, including many policemen, were killed in the student protest from mid-July until the fall of Hasina. At least 20 police stations were attacked, looted and set afire.

Once the government fell, most of the policemen stayed away from work, creating a state of lawlessness in society and on the roads. Students voluntarily served as traffic controllers and swiftly restored order, earning accolades.

But criminals took advantage of the absence of police and engaged in robbery in Dhaka and other parts of the country. The lack of security also led to the closure of many ATM booths in Dhaka. Bank officials said the situation will be addressed shortly, but till then it is going to be a problem.

The US has issued a travel advisory, telling its citizens not to travel to Bangladesh due to “civil unrest, crime, and terrorism”.

Army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman said on Wednesday the situation would become normal “within three-four days”, but that may be a tad optimistic unless the police force is fully back in action.

3. Probe into violence

The interim government needs to investigate the deaths and loot and ensure justice, but this is easier said than done, considering many of the groups that led the protest have representatives in the interim government now.

"Our first task is to restore law and order," Yunus said when he landed in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon. He said he smelled a conspiracy in the attacks on minorities and various offices and establishments. “We must protect all,” he said.

Noting the trust deficit in the citizenry, Yunus said law enforcement agencies should be reorganised in such a way that the people can trust them. Policemen were told to return to work by Thursday evening.

Yunus’s office put out a note suggesting people should proactively help the government rein in the violence. It requested mosques to alert people about planned sabotage and robberies in their localities starting immediately. It urged people to come forward to ensure the safety and security of their own lives and properties.

"You know that incidents of robberies and rapes are taking place in localities. We will have to be united without being panicked," the message said.

4. Pleasing all

The new interim government has a strong BNP-Jamaat imprint, but attempts have been made to accommodate diverse groups. Its members include rights activists like Adilur Rahman Khan, who was persecuted by Hasina’s government. AFM Khalid Hossain, senior leader of the Hefazat and Islami Andolan Bangladesh adviser, is also a member of this government.

So is Supradip Chakma, chairman of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board (CHTDB) appointed by Hasina’s government. Two of the advisers are coordinators of the student movement that toppled Hasina. Supradip Chakma, Bidhan Roy, and Faruk-e-Azam are not Dhaka residents, and could not be sworn in today.

“It is a strategy to appease everyone and avert criticism,” said a senior journalist shortly after the swearing in. “It’s a primary strategy to keep everyone’s mouth shut, but it’s not like it’ll work. Politics is politics. It follows its own course.”

Hours before the swearing in, BNP’s human rights affairs secretary Md Asaduz-zaman was appointed as the attorney general. He also serves as an advisor to BNP chief Khaleda Zia.

5. Freedom of speech and media

Senior journalist Azad Majumder said restoring freedom of speech, including for the media, will be another key task for the Yunus dispensation.

The Awami League had become intolerant of opposing views and suppressed any opposition using the draconian Digital Security Act. It muzzled the media’s voice and persecuted journalists.

The country slipped two notches on the World Press Freedom Index 2024 put out by Reporters Without Borders. Television channels and newspapers critical of the government were shut down or penalised.

6. Drive against corruption

Majumder said the government has to launch a credible drive against black marketeering and corruption. “There has been a shameless politicisation of the administration in the past 15 years. An administrative shuffle is necessary to put capable people in charge,” he said.

Mahfuzur Rahman, editor of Somoy Television’s web version, concurred. “The government has to take the initiative to replenish the reserves. Corruption is one of the reasons for a fall in reserves. Initiatives should be taken to bring back money syphoned off from the country,” he said.

7. Fiscal discipline

Bangladesh’s net international reserves stood at $16.77 billion on July 2. The total public and private sector debt stood at $99.30 billion in March, Bangladesh Bank said.

The private sector's total debt was $20.29 billion, while the government's foreign debt stood at $79 billion. The external debt crossed $100 billion in December last year. The interim government will have to address the debt situation to reinstate fiscal health.

Food inflation remains above 10 per cent, while overall inflation stands at over 9 per cent. A drive against black marketeering will help bring down prices. High prices of commodities were one of the factors that prompted people to join the anti-government movement.

8. Cross-border trade

The July unrest disrupted production at Bangladesh’s export-oriented readymade garment factories and supply, pushing up the prices of commodities. The interim government will need to dismantle the notorious market syndicate to bring down prices.

The uprising also disrupted trade with India. The border remains sealed in many parts as Delhi carefully monitors the situation. In 2023-24, the bilateral trade volume was $14.01 billion, with Bangladesh exporting goods worth $1.97 billion.

India is Bangladesh's second-largest trading partner in Asia, and Bangladesh is India's largest in South Asia.

9. Creating jobs

A dearth of jobs and job security have made public service seem highly lucrative in Bangladesh. Government jobs come with guaranteed monthly salaries, bonuses and yearly increments.

Which explains why, when the government allowed 56 per cent quota for certain groups, including 30 per cent for descendents of the 1971 freedom fighters, a massive student protest was triggered.

The number of unemployed people is rising. In the first quarter of 2024, the unemployment rate rose by 3.51 per cent compared to the last quarter of 2023, government data shows.

This means there were approximately 240,000 new unemployed people, with the current tally standing at 2.59 million, up from 2.35 million in the preceding quarter.

Once the euphoria over a new government settles down, Yunus will have to address the employment situation on a war footing. Else, the risk of student unrest will loom large.

10. Credible, acceptable election

The interim government will need to overhaul the Election Commission and bring all the registered political parties to the polls. Given that the Awami League and the BNP are two of the main political parties in Bangladesh, any election without them will remain controversial, just like the January election.

“Only the interim government can reform the institutions in consultation with the political parties and build a strong democratic base. It will be followed by an election, which will bring a democratic government to power,” senior journalist Mahfuzur Rahman said.

He added that restoring the people’s trust in the government is the biggest challenge. “People’s expectations are boundless. They will become frustrated when the interim government fails to fulfil their expectations. The situation will deteriorate and the political parties will take advantage,” he said.

The only way out is to take the country towards a democratic process through a fair, participatory and acceptable election. The people want democracy and fair elections, something the political parties have failed to fulfil.

“Political parties want elections and will be unwilling to give the interim government the time it needs to carry out reforms. Three months are enough to hold an election but not carry out reforms. A broad dialogue is needed. Dr Yunus cannot make the changes alone,” Rahman said.