World Kidney Day | 5 simple yoga asanas to keep your kidneys healthy
Yoga is useful in improving physiological functions and assumes extra significance in today’s fast-paced world when many people make poor lifestyle choices.
World Kidney Day is observed on the second Thursday of March every year, and this year it falls on March 14. It’s a day that creates awareness about the importance of kidneys for our health. Kidneys help in removing toxins from the body and keeping it fit and healthy. They help regulate blood pressure and in controlling the level of several elements in the blood. The kidneys support the urinary system and hormone secretion.
Yoga is useful in improving physiological functions and assumes extra significance in today’s fast-paced world when many people make poor lifestyle choices. The Federal brings you a few simple asanas to help keep your kidneys healthy.
Yoga poses are very specific, and it is recommended you do them with a professional trainer.
Paschimottanasana or Seated Forward Bend
Process:
- Sit down on a yoga mat with your legs outstretched in front of you
- Raise both your arms upwards and inhale as you stretch
- Now exhale and bend forward as much as possible, folding your body from the hip
- Touch your knees with your forehead and stretch your arms in front of you and hold your toes
- Inhale and slowly lift your head and stretch and elongate your spine
- Repeat this 5-10 times
Benefits: It improves kidney function, stretches the spine and corrects bad posture, regulates sleep cycle
Caution: Do not overexert when bending your torso.
Gomukhasana or Cow Face Pose
Process:
- Sit down on the yoga mat and cross your legs one over the other
- Sit straight and stretch your spine
- Take your left hand over your shoulder and your right hand at the back of your hip
- Try to join your palms behind your back. If you can’t, stretch your arms as much as you can
- Maintain the pose for about 10 seconds
- Repeat this about 10-15 times, alternating the hands
Benefits: It stimulates kidney and liver function, improves blood pressure, relieves stiffness in shoulders
Caution: Do not attempt this asana if you have cervical pain or stiffness.
Naukhasana or Boat Pose
Process:
- Lie down on the yoga mat facing upwards, with your legs outstretched in front of you
- Raise your upper body and your legs simultaneously in the air keeping your hands aloft for balance
- Maintain this posture by putting pressure and support on your buttocks
- Hold the position for 5-10 seconds
- Slowly lower your hands and your body back on the yoga mat
- Repeat this about 5 times
Benefits: Improves kidney and liver function, reduces tummy fat, improves digestion, and strengthens the abdomen.
Setu Bandhasana or Bridge Pose
Process:
- Lie down on the yoga mat on your back
- Keep your feet apart and flat on the ground and straighten upward the lower part of your legs up to the knees
- Keep your arms flat on either side of your body
- Inhale slowly, and gradually lift your lower and middle back and torso off the ground
- Roll your shoulders slowly for support and move your chin towards your chest
- Hold the position for 10 seconds, and then slowly lower your body to its original position
Benefits: This is probably the bests asana for kidney health. It improves kidney function and blood circulation, strengthens the back, and calms the nervous system.
Pawanmuktasana or Release Pose
Process:
- Lie down on the yoga mat and take deep breaths
- Fold and bring your right knee towards your chest
- Do the same thing with your left knee also
- Place your hands around the front of your legs to keep them firmly on your chest
- Now slowly exhale and left your head and chest off the ground
- Try to touch your chin to your folded knees
- Breathe in and out and hold this position for about 5-10 seconds
- Exhale and return to your original position
Benefits: This improves kidney function, relieves flatulence, and improves digestion.