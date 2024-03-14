World Kidney Day | 5 simple yoga asanas to keep your kidneys healthy

World Kidney Day is observed on the second Thursday of March every year, and this year it falls on March 14. It’s a day that creates awareness about the importance of kidneys for our health. Kidneys help in removing toxins from the body and keeping it fit and healthy. They help regulate blood pressure and in controlling the level of several elements in the blood. The kidneys support the urinary system and hormone secretion.

Yoga is useful in improving physiological functions and assumes extra significance in today’s fast-paced world when many people make poor lifestyle choices. The Federal brings you a few simple asanas to help keep your kidneys healthy.

Yoga poses are very specific, and it is recommended you do them with a professional trainer.

Paschimottanasana or Seated Forward Bend